Texas Longhorns Lose Out on 'Next Brock Bowers'; Mark Bowman Commits
One of the nation's most highly touted pass catchers is off the board. 2026 five-star tight end Mark Bowman has announced a commitment after a recruitment process that saw Georgia, Alabama, USC, Oregon, and Texas among the contenders to land him.
In the end, it was the Trojans who won out as the Mater Dei product announced his commitment to go play for USC head coach Lincoln Riley. As first reported by ON3.com.
This is a monumental win on the recruiting trail for the Trojans, as they add to their 2026 class that already boasts 26 commits and ranks No. 1.
The decision from the five-star tight end comes as a bit of a shock. Not because he picked the in-state Trojans. Rather, he decided against taking all of his official visits before a decision. That includes his visit to USC, which is set for June 17th.
Barring any changes, this recruitment is not over. Texas, Georgia, and Oregon, will not stop recruiting the talented tight end prospect. In fact, they are all currently slated to host him for an official visit in June. The Longhorns will get their chance at hosting Bowman on June 6th.
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Bowman ranks as the No. 14 player in the national rankings by the 247Sports Composite rankings, which also sees him rated as the No. 1 tight end and third-best prospect from California.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Greg Biggins has this to say of the five-star prospect:
"He has a chance to finish as the highest-rated tight end to come out of California in at least the last decade," Biggins writes. "He has been drawing Brock Bowers comparisons since his freshman year and after seeing him in action the last two seasons, they look valid."