5-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman & Texas Target Cancels Visit to Arch-Rival
While the battle for five-star offensive tackle prospect Felix Ojo continues to intensify, he recently insinuated that the war might be over soon.
The Mansfield, Texas, native told On3’s Hayes Fawcett on June 9 that taking an official to Oklahoma is off the table because he no longer finds it essential to his decision process.
“Not needed,” he said, regarding his formerly scheduled trip to Norman. “Nearing my decision a lot sooner than later.”
Oklahoma was scheduled to be his last visit, so he will now finish with officials earlier than originally anticipated.
The Texas Longhorns have emerged as a top contender for Ojo, as have the Ohio State Buckeyes. As the On3 Industry Ranking’s No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 1 overall recruit in Texas, it makes sense why each of these highly rated programs is vying for him.
However, for the Longhorns, obtaining this recruit would help prove their dominance when it comes to in-state talent.
They have also faced a lot of turnover on the offensive line, replacing four of their five starters from last year. That’s not to say that this year’s offensive line will be weak by any means, but replacing almost an entire unit can oftentimes be associated with growing pains.
Having already taken several visits, including officials to Michigan, Ohio State and a few others, Ojo’s visit to Texas will likely propel him even closer to making a final decision. The prospect is set to make the trip from Mansfield to Austin on June 13.
In the wake of the cancellation of his trip to Norman, the Longhorns will have to capitalize on their opportunity to win him over.
247 Sports’ crystal ball prediction has the 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle landing with the Longhorns, but their strongest competition remains in the hunt for now.