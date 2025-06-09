Longhorns Country

5-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman & Texas Target Cancels Visit to Arch-Rival

Ahead of his official visit to Texas, one of the nations best offensive line prospects has decided to take Oklahoma off his travel schedule.

Payton Blalock

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the battle for five-star offensive tackle prospect Felix Ojo continues to intensify, he recently insinuated that the war might be over soon.

The Mansfield, Texas, native told On3’s Hayes Fawcett on June 9 that taking an official to Oklahoma is off the table because he no longer finds it essential to his decision process.

“Not needed,” he said, regarding his formerly scheduled trip to Norman. “Nearing my decision a lot sooner than later.”

Oklahoma was scheduled to be his last visit, so he will now finish with officials earlier than originally anticipated.

Texas Longhorn
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) and Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns have emerged as a top contender for Ojo, as have the Ohio State Buckeyes. As the On3 Industry Ranking’s No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 1 overall recruit in Texas, it makes sense why each of these highly rated programs is vying for him.

However, for the Longhorns, obtaining this recruit would help prove their dominance when it comes to in-state talent. 

They have also faced a lot of turnover on the offensive line, replacing four of their five starters from last year. That’s not to say that this year’s offensive line will be weak by any means, but replacing almost an entire unit can oftentimes be associated with growing pains.

Having already taken several visits, including officials to Michigan, Ohio State and a few others, Ojo’s visit to Texas will likely propel him even closer to making a final decision. The prospect is set to make the trip from Mansfield to Austin on June 13. 

In the wake of the cancellation of his trip to Norman, the Longhorns will have to capitalize on their opportunity to win him over. 

247 Sports’ crystal ball prediction has the 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle landing with the Longhorns, but their strongest competition remains in the hunt for now. 

feed

Published
Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

Home/Recruiting