Texas Longhorns DB Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return to Austin

The Texas Longhorns were on the receiving end of a rough end of the season, losing five players from their secondary this past season, and needing to find replacements in the transfer portal.

Now, though, they will have to look for one less after defensive back Derek Williams announced he was withdrawing his name from the transfer portal to return to the Forty Acres for the 2026 season, Williams confirmed on X.

With the transfer portal slowly winding down and reaching a single-digit number of days remaining before closing for the cycle, the Longhorns have secured an experienced safety to return and play under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Depth and Experience

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) and defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrate after Littleton intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before Williams stepped onto campus, he was a highly ranked recruit from New Iberia, Louisiana, listed as the number three-ranked safety in the country according to On3. That would translate to immediate playing time when he arrived in Austin. He would appear in 13 games for the season and finish with 42 tackles, including 24 of them as solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

Looking to build on the success from the 2023 season, Williams was primed for a big year, and he would get the first start of his collegiate career in the week two contest against the Michigan Wolverines. He would pick up where he left off, finishing the game with five tackles and recording his first career interception. He would suffer an unfortunate injury in the Red River Rivalry and would be limited to just four games for the season.

Opening the 2025 season healthy, Williams appeared in 12 games for the Longhorns this past season and had his best game of the season in the win against the Vanderbilt Commodores, leading the team with eight tackles. He would finish the year with 23 tackles, including 10 of them solo.

At the end of the season, he would enter his name into the transfer portal, seeking an opportunity elsewhere. Still, after spending some time and engaging in ongoing negotiations with the Longhorns, he will return for his fourth season in Burnt Orange.

The decision comes after conversations with new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp - whose defense Williams fits into extraordarily well to - and likely new defensive assistant Blake Gideon, who helped bring him to Austin as a five-star recruit.

Williams has the opportunity to play a significant role for Steve Sarkisian's squad next season, with a secondary littered with talent, but also youth. He brings invaluable experience that the group will be lacking when they begin their campaign. significant

He marks the second "addition" to the secondary on the day after former Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe committed to the Longhorns. The transfer portal will close on January 16.

