Texas Longhorns Make Top-10 List for Elite In-State OT John Turntine III
After signing the nation's best recruiting class in 2025, according to 247Sports, the Texas Longhorns are hoping to make it two in a row with another top-ranked class in 2026.
With just two commits already in the class, both four-stars, the Longhorns currently have the 27th-best class so far. However, it is still very early in the process, and that is expected to change in the months ahead. It could change with just one commitment from a five-star prospect like John Turntine III who has just narrowed down his recruitment.
According to ON3's Hayes Fawcett, the composite four-star offensive tackle has named a top-10 of Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Stanford, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Missouri, SMU, and Tennessee.
Turntine, a Fort Worth, Texas, native is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Lone Star State and No. 12 overall player nationally, while being considered the best offensive tackle in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports talent composite.
He holds offers from over three dozen schools, which includes essentially every major power-four program in college football. As for his scouting report, Gabe Brooks says this about the North Crowley High School prospect.
"Big-bodied offensive lineman who could potentially provide roster flexibility and multi-positional value. Tackle experience with the length to play outside, but the mass and play style of an interior mauler, ..." Brooks writes. "Ultimate positional home is TBD, but likely the type of OL prospect who could fit inside or outside. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year difference maker with long-term NFL Draft upside."
With two crystal balls already in, the Longhorns are suspected to be the favorite to land the North Crowley product. However, with no decision date set, that could very well change
