Texas Longhorns Predicted to Land 4-Star DL Prospect
The Texas Longhorns are closing in on one of the coveted defensive linemen prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons have both logged expert predictions that have the Longhorns landing four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland.
The Birmingham (AL) product is one of the top-ranked defensive linemen prospects in the 2026 class. He's ranked as the No. 11 defensive linemen prospect in the 2026 class per On3's Industry Rankings and the No. 8 ranked prospect out of Alabama.
Texas has picked up steam in recent weeks in the recruitment of Cleveland. He recently took an official visit with the Longhorns over the weekend on June 13th, where he talked positively about his experience in Austin.
"Great from the moment I stepped on campus," Cleveland told Justin Wells of Inside Texas about his visit with the Longhorns.
Three days after the visit with the Longhorns, Cleveland posted on his X account that he canceled his final official visit with the Miami Hurricanes and will be committing very soon.
Steve Sarkisian and defensive line coach Kenny Baker have gone to work retooling the trenches, adding a pair of four-star recruits in the 2025 recruiting class and the big commitment from five-star Justus Terry.
They have also been heavily involved in the transfer portal, adding five defensive linemen out of the portal, the big one being freshman All-American Maraad Watson, who committed to the Longhorns from Syracuse back in April.
Sarkisian and Baker have not stopped there; they've already added a pair of four-star defensive linemen in Dylan Berymon and Corey Wells to the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class and are once more closing in on another big addition to the defensive line room with four-star Cleveland.
The Longhorns will not have to wait long, as Cleveland's commitment day is within the next few days. A commitment to Texas from Cleveland adds another big piece to the puzzle on the defensive line in the future.