Texas Longhorns Schedule Official Visit for Oregon Commit Kodi Greene
Despite his commitment to the Oregon Ducks, four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene is still seemingly keeping his recruitment open ahead of a summer where he'll take three official visits.
One of those visits will be to Austin where he'll check out the Texas Longhorns. As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Greene will also visit the USC Trojans on June 20-22 which will follow his visit to Texas on June 13-15. Both of those will be in addition to his trip to Oregon on June 6-8.
The report of Greene's plans to visit the Longhorns isn't surprising after a previous report revealed Texas and offensive line coach Kyle Flood were making a "strong push" to flip the current Oregon commit.
That report came from ON3's Steve Wiltfong, who then shared a quote from an interview he did with Greene. Where the California native revealed his thoughts on Texas and specifically coach Flood.
“Something that keeps me excited about Texas is the path they’re going on,” Greene said. “They continue to get better every year. And Coach (Kyle) Flood does a great job with the offensive line… They know how to produce NFL players."
According to 247Sports, Greene is the fourth-best offensive tackle, the No. 5 player from California, and the 29th-ranked prospect nationally. He holds offers from many of the nation's top schools like Texas, Oregon, Alabama, and Tennessee, among others.
While Greene has been committed to the Ducks since August, the Longhorns and even the Trojans have plenty of time to try and flip him. Early signing day is still eight months away, which is the earliest possibility of when Greene could officially shutdown his recruitment. Texas will get its chance to make another strong impression on Greene with their official visit.
