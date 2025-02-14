REPORT: Texas Longhorns Making 'Strong Push' to Flip Elite Oregon OT Commit
While he has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since August, the Texas Longhorns are still reportedly pushing hard to land Kodi Greene.
Greene, the four-star 2026 offensive tackle by way of Santa Ana, California, native, is still a major target for the Longhorns. According to a report from ON3.com's Steve Wiltfong Texas is "making a strong push" to flip him away from Oregon.
During a recent interview with ON3, the Mater Dei offensive tackle revealed his thoughts on the Longhorns and more specifically offensive line coach Kyle Flood.
“Something that keeps me excited about Texas is the path they’re going on,” Greene said. “They continue to get better every year. And Coach (Kyle) Flood does a great job with the offensive line… They know how to produce NFL players.
"They had 11 players in last year’s draft. And they are known for producing NFL offensive linemen. And just saw that four offensive linemen were invited to this year’s (combine). That’s impressive.”
The Longhorns just set a program record for most invites to the NFL Scouting Combine at 14. This did include Kelvin Banks, Hayden Conner, Jake Majors, and Cam Williams. All offensive linemen that Greene could look to follow in their footsteps if he does flip to Texas.
According to 247Sports, Greene is the fourth-best offensive tackle, the No. 5 player from California, and the 29th-ranked prospect nationally. He holds offers from many of the nation's top schools like Texas, Oregon, Alabama, and Tennessee, among others.
While he has been committed since August, it is still early in the recruiting calendar for the 2026 class. Early signing day isn't until December, which is still nine months away. Until he signs, it seems the Longhorns will continue their push to flip him.
