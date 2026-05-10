A Teagan Kavan Masterpiece Earns Texas Softball Its First SEC Title

The Texas Longhorns can call themselves SEC champions for the first time in program history.

The Longhorns can stake their claim on the SEC Tournament title after taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 on Saturday afternoon. Texas captures its first tournament championship in over 20 years, with its last tournament title coming in 2005.

Texas would be propelled by another dominant performance in the circle from its ace, slowing down a red-hot Alabama batting order. Meanwhile, the burnt orange batters would provide enough run support to take down the Crimson Tide.

Teagan Kavan Pitches Another Gem as the Offense Comes Around

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan celebrates after Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns ace, Teagan Kavan, would be sent out to start her third straight game in the SEC Tournament. And with a conference title on the line, she would be dominant from start to finish, pitching the entire ballgame to hand the Longhorns SEC hardware.

Kavan would carve the Alabama batting order for all seven innings, tossing 107 pitches to earn the victory. The junior would allow just three hits and gave up a single walk all afternoon as Alabama managed just one run while Kavan struck out 12 batters.

The Crimson Tide would strike first with a solo home run off of Kavan in the bottom of the first inning; however, that would be the only offensive production Alabama would get for the rest of the game.

Alabama would threaten Kavan in the fourth inning, loading up the bases with just a single out in the inning. The Texas ace would be at her best in the high-pressure situation, getting out of the bases-loaded jam with back-to-back strikeouts.

Kavan would be named the MVP of the SEC Tournament after tossing a total of 18.2 innings of the Longhorns' 21 innings played. The pitcher would surrender 11 hits and five earned runs while punching out 24 batters throughout three games.

And while Kavan was dominating in the circle, the Longhorns would find enough production inside the batter's box to back her up. And it would not be an easy task with Texas taking on the SEC's Pitcher of the Year in the Crimson Tide's Jocelyn Briski.

Texas would tag Briski for six hits and scored two runs in the second inning, which would give the Longhorns a 2-1 lead they would never look back from. The Longhorns would face a new pitcher to start the fourth inning and built on their momentum with three runs coming around to score to give them a strong 5-1 lead.

The Longhorns placed the finishing touches on their SEC championship win with two runs in the sixth inning. A solo home run from the SEC's Player of the Year, Katie Stewart, homer number 25 of the season for her, and a sac-fly from Reese Atwood was enough to secure the 7-1 lead.

Texas now awaits its fate for the NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday tomorrow. The Longhorns add a conference title to their resume as they chase the No. 1 overall seed. They'll find out their seed with the selection show on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

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