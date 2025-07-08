Former Texas Longhorns Pitcher Joins UTSA Coaching Staff
A member of the 2025 Texas Longhorns Softball National Championship team has departed the program to join a team in the American Athletic Conference, but not in the way you think.
Longhorns pitcher Mac Morgan will join the UTSA Roadrunners coaching staff, according to D1 Softball.
In three seasons with the Longhorns, Morgan racked up plenty of awards to take to San Antonio. She was named to the NFCA All-Central Region First Team in 2023, was a two-time Big 12 pitcher of the week in 2023, and was often named to the Softball America preseason and postseason ranking list.
Mac Morgan's Texas Career
For her career at the Forty Acres, she held a 2.47 ERA with 160 strikeouts and an overall record of 45 wins and nine losses. She went a stellar 16-1 her junior season in 2024 with a 1.96 ERA in just over 107 total innings pitched.
Her junior season was nothing short of dominant, even beyond what the stats show. She had 14 appearances that season in which she allowed one or fewer hits, including two no-hitters, one of which came in the Austin regional during postseason play. It wasn't until her 16th pitching appearance that she would receive her first loss.
She would take a slight step back in her senior season but still play a vital role in the Longhorns' run to their first softball national championship. She would finish the season with an 11-4 record, with 26 appearances on the year and 73.2 innings pitched. She tallied 39 strikeouts, allowed 78 hits, and surrendered just 43 runs on the season.
Before coming to Austin, Morgan would start her career at Arizona State, where she would help them finish the season as Pac-12 Champions, with an overall record of 43-11. She would make the conference's all-freshman team after finishing the season 18-3 with a 2.82 ERA in 22 starts.
Now she will take her knowledge to UTSA, where she will help rebuild a struggling Roadrunners program that finished the 2025 season 21-34. Morgan will join the coaching staff of Vann Stuedeman, who has been at the helm since 2023.
Stuedeman was a longtime SEC coach, spending 2012-2019 as the head coach at Mississippi State, and finished her tenure there with a record of 276-189. Vann has been known for her pitching development since she has coached 12 All-Americans.
With Morgan joining her coaching staff and her experience in the circle, the Roadrunners could build one of the country's top staffs.