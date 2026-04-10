How to Watch Texas Softball's Showdown vs. Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns had not faced much adversity throughout the 2026 season, rolling through most of the season until last week when the Longhorns hit their first roadblock of the season, losing their first conference series to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

And now looking to rebound, the Longhorns prepare themselves for a series that needs no extra introduction, as the Red River Rivalry series is on deck for the Longhorns as the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners head to Austin this weekend.

The two high-profile rivals get set to clash for a three-game series at Red and Charline McCombs Field for their first meeting since the Longhorns took down the Sooners for the first time at the Womens College World Series a year ago, the same season Oklahoma would sweep Texas in the regualr season series.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Sydney Barker waits on the pitch from Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan as catcher Reese Atwood waits. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns and No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners

What: Red River Rivarly Series

When: April 10-12

Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field, Austin, TX

TV/Streaming: Friday on ESPN2, Saturday and Sunday on ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Meet the Opponent

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Patty Gasso walks away from the pitcher's circle. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sooners have continued to be the juggernaut this season, as a year ago, Oklahoma didn't end as national champions for the first time in a long time after an unprecedented four-peat. The Sooners will head across the Red River with a 38-3 overall record and an 11-1 record in the SEC.

Oklahoma's dominance throughout the season has been powered by a high-octane offense that averaged almost 12 runs per game and has the longball as a key feature to the offensive with the Sooners having hit a nation-leading 144 home runs.

Leading the explosive offense for the Sooners is freshman catcher Kendall Wells, who heads into the Red River Rivalry with a .397 batting average with an eye-popping 30 home runs and 66 RBIs. After home run number 27 for Wells, she set the SEC record for the most home runs in a season, not by a freshman but by any player.

The Sooners also find their strength from inside the circle with a strong pitching staff, which posts a combined 2.73 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. The Sooners' arms have struck out 202 batters and hold their opponents to a .222 batting average.

The top arm on Oklahoma's pitching staff comes in the way of sophomore Audrey Lowry, who, in her team-leading 80.2 innings pitched, holds the lowest ERA on the team with a 2.08 ERA and .93 WHIP. The sophomore heads to Austin with 59 strikeouts and an opposing .203 batting average.

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