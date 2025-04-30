Longhorns Country

Texas Softball Drops Significantly In D1Softball Rankings

The Texas Longhorns got swept for the first time this season over the weekend.

Texas's Reese Atwood (14) steals second as Oklahoma's Gabbie Garcia (42) tries to place the tag in the fourth inning during the college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, April, 25, 2025.
When Texas dropped its first Southeastern Conference series to the Tennessee Volunteers, four out of the four major softball rankings dropped the Longhorns from No. 1 to No. 2 or 3. When Texas came back to secure a home win over LSU the next weekend, D1Softball moved the Horns back up to the top spot.

Now, after a disappointing weekend in Norman, Texas is out of the Top 5 for the first time this season.

D1Softball's newly released rankings has the Oklahoma Sooners at the top after their 3-0 sweep over the Longhorns. Texas is down at No. 6 with only one conference series left in the calendar.

Texas' Mac Morgan (55) pushes past Oklahoma's Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (2) in the fifth inning during the college softball game
In a rematch of the 2024 Women's College World Series, the Longhorns were unable to change the last encounters' losing result.

Texas put up a late fights in the first and third game, losing by one run, 7-6 and 9-8 respectively. On game two, it was a complete Sooner dominance for a 7-2 win.

“Well, we were able to make a game of things, but just didn’t have quite enough to win it," Texas head coach Mike White said. "Obviously, giving up 23 runs in three games is tough to overcome, but I was pleased with how the team was able to fight back. They worked hard, but Oklahoma was too much this weekend. (The Sooners) swung the bats well and we ran into a hot team, and we’ve been a little bit cold over the last few weeks, to be truthful, but that gives us a lot of things to work on heading into next week. But Oklahoma deserved the series sweep. We just have to continue to work hard and get back right against Kentucky and then go to the SEC Tournament and play well there.”

Texas is set to conclude the conference regular season with a home series against unranked Kentucky. It will be a quick turnaround from the last game of the series on May 3 to a trip to Athens, Georgia, for the SEC Tournament on May 6.

