No. 1 Texas Softball Preview: Texas State Bobcats
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns softball team is set to host its last midweek opponent as the Longhorns take on the Texas State Bobcats.
Coming off of its 10th Southeastern Conference win after a sweep over the Missouri Tigers last weekend, Texas will also face its last unranked opponent for the next three weeks. Following this Wednesday's game, the Longhorns will face No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 LSU, No. 17 Oklahoma State in a midweek matchup in Stillwater before concluding the ranked streak in the Sooner State against No. 2 Oklahoma.
Texas currently holds a 29-8 record against Texas State in matchups played in Austin, and a 30-11 record overall. The two teams, separated by a 42-minute drive, have played each other every year since 2005, with the exception of the 2020 season, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior utility Mia Scott, who broke the program run record over the weekend, will face the Bobcats for the seventh time in her collegiate career. Her seven appearances will only fall behind former Longhorn Alyssa Washington, who concluded her career with eight appearances against Texas State.
With a win tonight, Texas' season record will move to 38-3, tying tie a 2006 team that won the conference regular season and appeared in the Women's College World Series for the best start to a season through 41 games.
Junior catcher Reese Atwood can join sophomore infielder Katie Stewart as the only two student-athletes in program history to record multiple seasons with 53 or more runs batted in. Atwood recorded 90 as a sophomore in 2024.
Texas will throw the first pitch at 6 p.m. at the Red & Charline McCombs Field. The matchup will be broadcast on SEC Network and heard on the radio.