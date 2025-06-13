Texas Longhorns Softball Star Contacted by Rival About Transferring - REPORT
With the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders battling for college softball's top prize, there was another battle being played behind the scenes.
Much of the conversation around the Women's College World Series revolved around Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady. And for good reason, the junior is widely considered one of, if not the best, pitchers in the nation.
However, much of the discourse revolved around the one-million-dollar NIL deal Canady received from Tech to transfer from Stanford. Now, Tech has once again hit the ground running in the transfer portal, signing top players like All-American Taylor Pannell, two-way star Kaitlyn Terry, All-American Mia Williams, Jasmyn Burns, and Jackie Lis.
Turns out, the hero of game one in the championship series, star catcher Reese Atwood, was also one of the targets that Texas Tech was looking at making a run for.
According to reports from Maren Angus-Coombs of Softball on SI, Atwood was on the list of players contacted by Nathan Nelson or the Matador Club. The Matador Club is Texas Tech’s Name, Image, and Likeness collective, and coach Nathan Nelson of Hotshots Fastpitch, a travel organization based in Texas, has been heavily involved with Texas Tech.
"Ten sources confirmed with Softball On SI that Nelson or The Matador Club also contacted Taylor Pannell, Isa Torres, Dakota Kennedy, Reese Atwood, Kasidi Pickering, Maci Bergeron, Dez Spearman, and Tori Edwards."
Atwood has a slight connection with Nathan Nelson of Hotshots Fastpitch, as Atwood played her travel ball with Nelson's organization. Atwood was a three-time national champion and a Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American with Hotshots Premier, one of the several teams under the Hotshots umbrella.
The paying of players has long been acknowledged by coaches and players alike, even before NIL, but where controversy arises in the uncharted territory of NIL playing a big role in college sports recruiting is the contacting of players midseason.
The same Softball on SI article wrote about a conversation they had with a player's parent, who was contacted by Nelson about a six-figure offer to transfer to Texas Tech.
“I know for 100 percent fact that there were kids in April, and even earlier than that, signed. Nathan Nelson told me before April 7, they were signing kids from other schools while they were playing with other teams to go to Texas Tech in 2026.”
Regardless, Atwood managed to block out the noise and continue writing her legacy with Texas, putting together another All-American season. Leading the Longhorns in home runs and RBIs on the season, and to their first national championship in program history.