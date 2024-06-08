'So Proud!' Texas Softball Coach Mike White Praises Team For Historic Season
Texas Softball was two games away from the ultimate glory. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, sports don't always have a fairytale ending, but the team showed it belongs at the top of the rankings.
When Texas was named the No.1 seed of the 2024 Women's College World Series, many disagreed, called the team the weakest top seed in years and did not show faith in a successful campaign. But after a regular season of defeating its arch-rivals for the first time in over a decade and getting past its in-state enemies in a series of Super Regional thrillers, the Longhorns kept proving their worth.
“I’m so proud of them for how they conducted themselves on and off the field everywhere we go,” head coach Mike White said. “That means a lot to me.”
This success came from the team's unity and strong senior player presence. Jordyn Whitaker, Bella Dayton, Joley Mitchell, Estelle Czech and Captain Alyssa Washington pulled the team together with their experience and knowledge. Excluding Mitchell, who transferred from Notre Dame in 2023, this group had been part of the 2022 team that made the WCWS.
“I think that they’re pushing each other, getting better,” White said. “This is the closest team that we’ve had. I think that’s due to the seniors pulling the team together and making sure we’re pulling everything in the right way at the same time. That’s what I hope they remember.”
Sophomore Reese Atwood was one to set records all around. Atwood set single-season program records with 23 home runs, 160 total bases and 90 RBIs. Her 90 RBIs are also ahead of any other player in the country.
In the first game of the WCWS, freshman Teagan Kavan recorded the best pitching performance by a Texas pitcher in tournament debut.
White said casual fans might not recognize these achievements, but the team has much to be proud of going into the new conference in the 2025 season.
“They don’t know all the things we set, all the records we set this year and the improvement in the program,” White said. “Like I said, leave the jersey in a better place.”