Texas Longhorns Softball Women's College World Series Semifinals Preview: How to Watch
The Texas Longhorns are one step away from returning to the championship series of the Women's College World Series for the second consecutive year. The Longhorns will face another familiar opponent in the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinal round.
Texas reaches the semifinals riding a wave of momentum behind the arm of Teagan Kavan and power from their bats. The opening game of the WCWS was a 3-0 victory for the Longhorns, with Kavan allowing just two hits in the shutout and a pair of home runs from graduate Joley Mitchell and a solo shot from sophomore Katie Stewart. And Game 2, filled with so much emotion for the Longhorns, finally overcame the Oklahoma Sooners in a 4-2 victory as Kavan struck out eight batters.
For the Volunteers, the WCWS did get off to the right start, dropping game one to the Oklahoma Sooners 4-3 after a walk-off three-run home run gave the Sooners the victory. However, with their season on the line, the Volunteers got back on track with an 11-3 run-rule victory against the Florida Gators on Saturday. And on Sunday, a 5-4 walk-off victory against the UCLA Bruins put Tennessee into the semifinals.
The Longhorns and Volunteers met each other for a regular-season series in Austin back in April, with the Volunteers coming out victorious 2-1 in the series. The Longhorns won the first game of the series 3-0 but could not answer back in games two and three, with the Volunteers winning the next two games in a row, 3-1 and 4-1.
The Volunteers are led by back-to-back SEC Pitcher of the Year, superstar ace junior Karlyn Pickens, who was dominant against the Longhorns during the regular season. In 15 innings of work, Pickens surrendered 15 hits, allowing just two earned runs and striking out 20 Texas batters.
With the Volunteers' season on the line, it would be no surprise to see Pickens taking the circle against the Longhorns on Monday, even after throwing well over 100 pitches against UCLA. Lining up an ace vs ace matchup, with Kavan against Pickens taking center stage in Oklahoma City.
A win for the Longhorns takes them back to the Women's College World Series Finals; a loss forces a win-or-go-home second game against the Volunteers later in the day.
Here is how to watch and listen to the Longhorns' Semifinals matchup in the Women's College World Series:
What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
Where: OGE Field at Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK
When: Monday, June 2 at 11 a.m. CT/ 12 p.m. ET
How to Watch: ESPN
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone