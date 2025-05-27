Texas Longhorns Trio Tabbed as All-Americans Once Again
As the softball season enters its late stages, with the Women's College World Series beginning on Thursday, May 29th, another news outlet is releasing its list of All-Americans for the 2025 season. Once more, the Texas Longhorns are well-represented.
This time, D1Softball released their All-American list on Tuesday Morning with names that can be expected. Junior catcher Reese Atwood earned an All-American First Team nod, while senior infielder Mia Scott and sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan both received All-American Second Team selections.
The Longhorns selected from D1Softball matches Softball America's All-American list that was released last week, both lists tabbed Atwood as a first-team All-American and Scott and Kavan as second-team All-Americans.
The three All-Americans have been vital for the Longhorns in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournaments.
Atwood powered the Longhorns through the Regional round and showed up in the pivotal moments in the series comeback victory in the Super Regional round against the Clemson Tigers. So far in the postseason, Atwood is 10-21 for a stellar .476 batting average with 14 RBIs and four home runs across the first two rounds of the postseason.
The junior already owns many of the program's records, with the most RBIs in program history and a season, as she closes in on the top spot for home runs in program history.
Scott has been as solid as she's always been for the Longhorns, holding down the third base position with spectacular defensive plays in the hot corner. Her bat has aided the Longhorns in critical times, going 10-23 at the plate for a .434 batting average with two RBI and two home runs through six games of the NCAA Tournament.
The senior keeps adding to her legacy with Texas softball, as throughout the tournament she's become the second player with 300 or more hits in program history and is the program leader in doubles for a career.
Kavan has been as great in the postseason as she's been all season long. Throughout the NCAA Tournament, the sophomore has a record of 5-1 with 24 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.18 in 24.2 innings of action. Kavan's best performance so far has been in game two of the Austin Super Regional series, while facing elimination. She came in relief in the fifth inning with the game tied at five and shut down the Tigers' offense, giving up zero runs and striking out seven batters in a pivotal game that went into the tenth inning.
The trio of All-Americans will continue to be important for the Longhorns as they continue to chase a national championship. The next step in their chase is facing the Florida Gators in the first round of the Women's College World Series on May 29, at 11 a.m.