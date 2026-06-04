Texas Softball vs. Texas Tech WCWS Championship Series Game Two: Live Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns are on the cusp of making more history as they're now just one win away from claiming back-to-back national championships after taking the first game of the Women's College World Series championship series.

The Longhorns are the time to land the first blow in the championship series in a rematch of last year's season-ending series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas once again takes the first game of the best-of-three series with a 7-3 win to open the all-Lone Star State battle.

Here's a look at how to watch the second game of the championship series, and a live game log later, when the two teams take the field for a decisive game two.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas Longhorns utility Katie Stewart (20) celebrates after hitting a home run in the first inning of during Game 1 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders

What: Women's College World Series championship series Game Two

When: June 4, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City

TV/Streaming: ESPN

These Team Have Been Here Before

Texas Longhorns outfielder Kayden Henry (21) bunts and reaches first base safely in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns and Red Raiders are no strangers to this stage, with last year's national championship being decided between these same two teams. And in that series a season ago, the Longhorns also took the first game of the series with a narrow 2-1 victory.

The difference in that ballgame would be a two-RBI single from Reese Atwood in one of the weirdest at-bats in the sixth inning. Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady was meant to intentionally walk Atwood; however, a 3-0 pitch would come too close to the zone, and the Longhorns slugger would pounce on the mistake to give the Longhorns the lead and the win.

And in game two of the championship series a year ago, the Longhorns, just like this season, needed just a win to clinch a national title while the Red Raiders needed a win to force a game three. In that game, the Red Raiders would force a winner-take-all game three after a 4-3 win in game two.

While the Red Raiders headed into the final game of the series with momentum, the Longhorns would run away in game three of the championship series. A fast start fueled a 10-4 victory that gave the Longhorns their first national title in program history.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to seal the championship series against the Red Red Raiders. They do so against Texas Tech on Thursday night at Devon Park.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below (when available) -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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