Texas Baseball Recruiting Class Tabbed Best in the Nation
Under its first season with head coach Jim Schlossnagle, Texas baseball was impressive, despite a lackluster finish that saw the team fail to make it out of the Austin regional. The team now prepares for the Spring season and will look for a few replacements for key players who departed the team.
The team may be in good hands, having recently been named to have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025 by Baseball America, according to Texas Athletics.
Texas's Top ranked Recruiting Class
Twenty-three new players are joining Texas baseball's roster this season, in addition to the 16 returning players from last spring. Some of the big names returning for the Longhorns include infielder Ethan Mendoza, outfielder Jonah Williams, pitcher Ruger Riojas and closer Dylan Volantis.
Among the 23 players now joining the team, fourteen are freshmen, with eight being listed in the top 500 draft prospects of Baseball America. Some of these players include right-handed pitcher Brody Walls, who ranks at No. 160, left-handed pitcher Jack McKernan at No. 164, and right-handed pitcher Brett Crossland at No. 184.
The impressive class of freshmen is complemented by a stacked transfer class also joining the Longhorns. Texas went into the portal this offseason and recruited some of the nation's top talents, such as catcher Carson Tinney, a finalist for the Buster Posey award for the nation's top catcher, and lefty Haiden Leffew, who was listed as the No. 4 pitcher in D1Baseball's transfer rankings.
The team will have a few opportunities to play together before the season starts, including a few fall ball games in September and October. The Longhorns have already taken on the Texas Tech Raiders, defeating the in-state rival 9-3 in 12 innings. They will play their second fall game today when the team takes on Lamar in the team's last organized game until February.
The Longhorns are seeking a different result than last season, after entering regional play as one of the top-ranked teams in the nation but failing to advance to the Super Regionals. In the Austin Regional, Texas lost twice to UTSA, ending their season earlier than anyone expected.
Despite the disappointing finish, Texas had plenty to be proud of in its first season with Jim Schlossnagle as head coach. The team went 44-14, with an SEC-best 22-8 conference record. With hopes for a trip to Omaha and a skillful roster, the sky's the limit for Texas baseball.