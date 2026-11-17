Steve Sarkisian’s back is getting sore.

And apparently that’s a problem for Texas.

After watching his Longhorns escape Baton Rouge with a dramatic 22-21 victory over LSU, Sarkisian has received no shortage of congratulations. But as Texas prepares for its final home game against Arkansas, he’s worried that all the praise may lead to more harm than good.

The Challenge of Sustaining Success

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I told them today that we're in a really dangerous spot because my back is sore from everybody patting it,” Sarkisian said on Monday. “And the players are no different. And if you fall prey to ‘good job, good job, good job,’ next thing you know, it's Wednesday, and you didn't dial into this game plan for this week's game.”

It’s an understandable concern for a Texas team that has found itself on both ends of the college football spectrum.

Just over a month ago, consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida cast a dark cloud over the Longhorns’ playoff aspirations. Now, four straight victories later, Texas has positioned itself as one of the nation’s premier College Football Playoff contenders.

Against Missouri and LSU, the Longhorns overcame second-half deficits, outscoring their opponents 23-0 in the fourth quarter. Both victories required the kind of mental toughness and resilience Sarkisian has preached all season.

But maintaining that intensity after consecutive emotional road wins presents another challenge.

“We just were on the road two weeks in a row against top-25 teams, and had 2 fourth-quarter games,” Sarkisian said. “Where we win the fourth quarter against Missouri 14 to nothing, we win the fourth quarter against LSU nine to nothing, and there's a lot spent on that. Well, how do we refuel ourselves and go do it again?”

For Sarkisian, the answer begins with the same preparation that helped Texas turn its season around in the first place.

“We have to show the maturity to grow that we can get back up and go do it again and again and again and find the repetition from one week to the next to the next to the next,” Sarkisian said. “I think that's what championship teams do, and I think this is a good test for us to show that level of maturity.”

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A Loss Sarkisian Hasn’t Forgotten

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Trelon Smith celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

On paper, Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas is far less intimidating than the Longhorns’ previous two contests.

The Razorbacks will enter Austin with an overall record of 4-6 and a conference record of 2–5, having struggled for much of their first season under head coach Ryan Silverfield. But Texas has already learned that favorable matchups on paper don’t always translate on the field.

And for Sarkisian, there's an even more distant reminder of what can happen when expectations don't translate to results.

During his first season as Texas’ head coach, the Longhorns traveled to Fayetteville ranked No. 15 in the country, only to suffer a 40-21 defeat to the Razorbacks. Arkansas fans stormed the field afterward, celebrating one of the earliest setbacks of the Sarkisian era.

Texas eventually finished the season 5-7, the first and only losing campaign of Sarkisian's tenure.

Five years later, that memory hasn’t faded.

“I'm well aware of the rivalry,” Sarkisian said. “I don't forget 2021 going there and being a ranked team and losing, and them storming the field and all that entailed.”

While the circumstances are considerably different this time around, the stakes are arguably even higher.

With a CFP berth in reach, Texas can’t afford another setback.

“This game's got a new life of its own,” Sarkisian said. “And we have to give this game and this week the respect it deserves.”

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