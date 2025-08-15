Texas Women's Basketball beat Canada in Globl Jam
The Globl Jam tournament is an international competition that features top under-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams. This year’s series is hosted at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Canada, from Aug. 13-17.
For the tournament, the Texas Longhorns are representing the USA and will compete in matchups against Puerto Rico, Canada, and Brazil.
Texas Longhorns 2-0 at the Globl Jam
With their recent win, comes exceptional performances from returning players, new recruits and recent transfers.
In the matchup against Canada, Texas forward Madison Booker led Texas by posting a game-high 18 points alongside eight rebounds and six assists. Further, the Longhorns racked up 26 points from their reserves, 16 points off turnovers and dominated for 39:22 minutes of game time.
Some fresh faces in the Longhorns roster that appeared on the Globl Jam roster, include incoming freshman guard Aaliyah Crump — who was ranked No. 5 in the 2025 class by ESPN — as well as transfers, forward Breya Cunningham (Arizona), guard Ashton Judd (Missouri) and forward Teya Sidberry (Utah, Boston College).
Already showcasing their go-getter nature on the court, Crump scored 13 points with a 5-and-9 shooting, and Sidberry put up 10 points accompanied by eight rebounds.
The Lady Longhorns are coming off an impressive season, having advanced to the NCAA women’s Final Four earlier this year and ending the 2024-25 season with a 35-4 record. Despite their devastating 74-57 loss to South Carolina in the semifinals, the team continues to prove its title as a powerhouse with sheer dominance and strength.
Having also opened their tournament run with a 85-45 win against Puerto Rico, the Longhorns have a day off on Friday following their back-to-back wins. All before returning to the court on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. CT against Brazil in the final seeding game before Sunday’s medal round.
On top of their international tournament with the Longhorns, both forward Madison Booker and guard Jordan Lee represented Team USA basketball earlier this summer in international events. Thus, earning Booker her fourth medal, and Lee her second, with Team USA as they won the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in early July.
With their season tipping off Jan. 1 against the Missouri Tigers, the Longhorns' season still sits a few months out. However, their first series of games back since the heartbreaking loss in the Final Four showcase their ability and strength as a team as they head into the 2025-26 season.