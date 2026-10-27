UCF Opponent Review: Inside the Baylor Loss That Was the Last Straw for Dave Aranda

Welcome back to our weekly check-in on the rest of the UCF Knights' 2026 opponents!

So, while Scott Frost and the Knights were shocking the college football world, here is how all of their opponents did during Week 8:

UCF Opponent Opponent's Opponent Result UCF Opponent's Record Bethune-Cookman Jackson State Won, 24-21 5-3 (3-1 SWAC) Pittsburgh No. 1 Miami (FL) Lost, 52-23 5-3 (2-3 ACC) Georgia State Arkansas State Lost, 38-32 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt) TCU West Virginia Lost, 24-20 3-4 (1-3 Big 12) No. 14 Houston No. 10 Utah Lost, 21-13 6-2 (3-2 Big 12) Oklahoma State Colorado Won, 57-24 5-2 (3-1 Big 12) Baylor Kansas Lost, 25-24 4-3 (2-2 Big 12) Kansas Baylor Won, 25-24 3-4 (1-3 Big 12) Arizona State Kansas State Won, 28-17 4-3 (2-2 Big 12) Iowa State No. 25 Arizona Lost, 39-3 3-4 (1-3 Big 12) Colorado Oklahoma State Lost, 57-24 2-3 (0-2 Big 12)

Note: AP rankings reflect the position teams were in at the time of the game

Below are three games that provide the most insights on the strength of the Knights' 2026 schedule:

1. UCF's Next Opponent(s)

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Lennie Brown III (17) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCF’s next two opponents squared off over the weekend as Kansas took on Baylor. Despite the Bears leading 21-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, and even getting the opportunity to kick what would have been a go-ahead field goal with 18 seconds remaining, the Jayhawks blocked it and pulled through with their first win of Big 12 play, 25-24.

Despite getting a pick-six in the third quarter, the Bears just could not overcome their own mistakes, which did not just include having a field goal blocked, but also a fourth-quarter interception by quarterback DJ Lagway and 12 penalties that cost them 116 yards.

Baylor also had no answer for Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards, who tallied 156 yards on 30 carries; which is 34 yards more than all of Baylor’s rushers combined. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall also factored into the rushing game with 15 carries, 31 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, though he also tallied a pair of interceptions.

However, on the other side of the ball, the Jayhawks defense gave up quite a bit of yardage to Baylor wide receiver Gavin Freeman, who caught nine receptions for 123 yards, over half of his team's total receiving yardage for the game. However, they were able to limit the Bears' ground game, with Lagway also being the team's leading rusher with 47 yards.

The Bears, who fired coach Dave Aranda following this game, are set to visit the Bounce House on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Following that, the Knights travel to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks on Saturday the following weekend.

2. Oklahoma State Demolishes Colorado

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs pas Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite a dogfight of a first half, Oklahoma State blanked Colorado in the second to come away with a comfortable win, 57-24.

Drew Mestemaker, who tallied 304 yards against UCF on Oct. 10, had another productive day with the passing attack on Saturday with 386 yards, just shy of his season high. He also threw four touchdowns to four different receivers; one of which went to Justin Bowick, who made the most of each of his touches with 138 yards on just five receptions.

The Cowboys were not just productive through the air, however, as running back Caleb Hawkins logged 120 yards on 19 carries, making it just the third time this season he's eclipsed the century mark in a game. This stands in stark contrast to Colorado's rushing attack, which managed just 56 yards.

Oklahoma State’s defense did not just stop at capping the Buffaloes’ rushing capabilities; it also forced three turnovers out of quarterback Isaac Wilson: two interceptions and a fumble.

While Oklahoma State beat UCF on Oct. 10, 42-28, Colorado is set to host the Knights to close out the regular season on Nov. 28.

3. Houston Falls to Utah in Matchup Between Top 15-Ranked Teams

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanks to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, No. 10 Utah escaped No. 14 Houston, 21-13, to become the Big 12’s last remaining undefeated team.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman pulled off a similar performance to the one he had against the Knights back on Oct. 3, completing about 54% of his passes and not throwing a single passing touchdown. However, unlike against the Knights, the Cougar rushing attack, which tallied 154 yards against the Knights, was kept to just 86 yards against the Utes. Also, Weigman fumbled the ball deep in his own territory, which gave the Utes the chance to seal the game with a touchdown on the following play.

That touchdown was a nine-yard run by Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, who ended up tallying 150 on 15 carries against a Houston defense that capped the Knights to just 73 yards as a unit back on Oct. 3.

The Cougars dropped back to No. 18 in the nation as a result of the loss, while the Utes, who are not on the Knights' schedule this season, moved up to No. 6.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

BT's Breakdown: How the UCF Knights Slayed a Giant

A UCF Fan's Guide to the 2026-27 NBA Season

Halftime Check-In: UCF's Biggest Winners of 2026 (So Far)