Bill Self And Kansas Prep For Big 12 Opener Against UCF

The UCF Knights and No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks embark on their Big 12 conference slates on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Addition Financial Arena.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's tip-off, Kansas Jayhawks on SI's Joshua Schulman took some time to answer some of our questions about coach Bill Self's squad:

1. After playing the 13th-toughest non-conference schedule in terms of NET rankings, what have you learned about this season’s Jayhawks squad? Kansas always plays a tough nonconference schedule, but it seemed even harder this season. What made it especially difficult was that the majority of the games came with a shorthanded roster without Darryn Peterson. A lot of unexpected heroes emerged in some wins, including Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell in the Players Era Festival. That stretch showed that the Jayhawks aren’t just a one-man band led by Peterson, which is what they were touted as going into the season. Offensively, there is a lot to work on, but this group is going to finish with a top-10 defense nationally.

2. While the Knights rank among the Top 15 in the nation in offensive rebounds per game and three-point percentage, Kansas is ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in defensive rebounds per game and three-point percentage defense. What do you expect from a matchup like this? Unlike UCF, Kansas isn’t a run-and-gun team and prioritizes defense over scoring. The Jayhawks rank in the bottom half nationally in PACE and utilize a lot of half-court sets to get their star players the ball. By starting two big men next to each other, KU has a lot of size in the paint that makes it difficult for opposing teams to grab rebounds. On the other hand, the defense can be a bit slow at times, potentially allowing UCF players to get to their spots for open threes. Whichever team bails on their game plan will likely be the losing side, because Kansas cannot keep up with the Knights offensively if they score the ball like they have been lately, nor will the Knights be as effective if they ditch their fast-playing identity.

3. Forward Flory Bidunga has been a leader for the Jayhawks offensively and on the boards this season, even recording the same number of double-doubles as UCF’s Jamichael Stillwell. What stands out about his game, and how does it stack up against the Knights’ big men? Bidunga can block just about any shot on the court with his otherworldly wingspan. His long arms also give him a wide dunking radius, and he’ll probably throw down a couple of thunderous alley-oops against UCF. Although he is a lot more athletic as Stillwell, he often lacks the physicality needed from a true center. I expect him to be beaten on the boards quite a few times. An interesting thing to watch will be if Bidunga maintains his level of aggressiveness with Peterson on the court — the two have not always been on the same page in the limited time they’ve played together.

4. Coach Bill Self seems to expect freshman Darryn Peterson, a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team, to play in Orlando. What stands out about his game, and what kind of difference does he make on the court? It's hard to put into words the impact that Peterson has when he is on the floor. He is as talented of a guard prospect that you will see in every facet of the game. Peterson knows how to draw fouls like a seasoned NBA veteran, yet possesses the athleticism and quickness of a teenager. You can't let him get to the rim because he'll make you pay, but he is also a 40% 3-point shooter who shoots with a silky, smooth stroke. His impact goes beyond just the box score. UCF will throw double teams at him and everything else possible to slow him down offensively, which in turn will make the other four players on the court better.

5. Who is a Jayhawk that has gone under the radar this season that could be a difference maker against the Knights? Kansas is a very top-heavy team that hasn't received consistent contributions from its bench, but the most surprising player so far has been Tre White. Although he was widely viewed as a role player coming over from Illinois, he has proven to be the most versatile asset on the roster. He serves as a point of attack defender, can handle the ball at the top of the key, and has been a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc. He does all the little things that don't show up on the stat sheet and is very annoying to play against. Keep an eye out for Kohl Rosario as well, a high-energy guard who excels on the offensive glass and putbacks.

6. Which battles on the court do the Jayhawks have to win if they want to start Big 12 play off with a win? The Jayhawks need to keep the point total low in this game. UCF has scored 80 or more points in all but one contest this season, and the Knights aren't afraid to put up shots at the beginning of the shot clock. Bill Self needs to combat this with slower offensive sets that take UCF out of rhythm. This KU team has not needed to shoot high percentages to win games — in fact, its best wins were putrid offensive showings. All it needs to do is play effective on-ball defense without fouling and grab rebounds, and everything else will follow.

