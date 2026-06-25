Former UCF Guard Themus Fulks Signs With NBA Franchise

Despite going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, former UCF guard Themus Fulks' quest to make an NBA roster continued on Thurdsay.

Fulks signed on with the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2026 Las Vegas NBA Summer League on Thursday afternoon, according to social media posts from the UCF Knights men's basketball team and Fulks himself.

"Congratulations Themus!" UCF men's basketball coach Johnny Dawkins wrote in an X post. "Proud of all your hard work to get to this point in your career!"

Congratulations Themus! Proud of all your hard work to get to this point in your career! https://t.co/51cGgsqCjp — Johnny Dawkins (@Coach_Dawkins) June 25, 2026

Running from July 9-19, the Las Vegas NBA Summer League sees most of the NBA's teams play in at least five games that provide opportunities for players outside of their main roster rotation, such as recently-drafted rookies, G-League players or undrafted free agents like Fulks.

While Fulks' deal with the Clippers only lasts through the Summer League, any team can sign him after it is over. One undrafted player that earned their way to regular NBA minutes through this route was a young Jeremy Lin, who joined the Dallas Mavericks for the 2010 NBA Summer League and ended up signing with the Golden State Warriors afterwards.

Clippers players that could join Fulks on the Summer League roster include their three 2026 NBA Draft picks: former Illinois guard Keaton Wagler, former Cincinnati forward Baba Miller and former North Carolina center Henri Veesaar, plus another undrafted free agent in former Purdue guard Fletcher Lloyd, who signed an Exhibit-10 deal.

Fulks is coming off a lone season with the Knights that saw him average 14 points per game, earn an All-Big 12 Third Team honor and set a new program single-season assist record with 222 assists, averaging 6.7 per game.

As for the Clippers, with reserve point guard Kris Dunn turning 32 back in March and having already traded away Chris Paul back in February, they are in search of long-term depth at the point guard position to back up starter Darius Garland. The franchise already has a pair of point guards signed to two-way contracts in Sean Pedulla and TyTy Washington Jr., but Fulks gives it another option to explore for the role during the NBA Summer League.

Fulks is not the only former Knight to sign a contract with an NBA franchise after going undrafted in 2026. Former UCF guard Jaylin Sellers, who transferred to Providence last offseason, signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls, while guard/forward Keyshawn Hall, who transferred to Auburn, signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Miami Heat.

Congratulations to Keyshawn Hall and Jaylin Sellers as they continue their careers in the NBA! Wishing both of these hard working and talented young men the most success ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/sTlWFYsEL5 — Johnny Dawkins (@Coach_Dawkins) June 25, 2026

The 2026 Las Vegas NBA Summer League tips off on July 9, though the Clippers' exact schedule and roster for the league have yet to be revealed as of Thursday evening.

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