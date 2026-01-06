How To Watch UCF Hoops' Big 12 Road Opener Vs. Oklahoma State: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Tip-off: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 8:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Hildebrandt, Analyst: Bryndon Manzer)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: Oklahoma State is a 4.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Series History: UCF leads series, 4-1. Oklahoma State's only win came in Stillwater last season.

Quick Facts:

1. How Deep Is Your Bench?

Big 12 Injury Report for Tuesday’s game between UCF and Oklahoma State. pic.twitter.com/tYFvXCe365 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 6, 2026

Oklahoma State has quite a deep roster, ranking 28th in the nation and second in the Big 12 in bench points per game with an average of 34.07 points. The Knights, meanwhile, are 99th in the nation and fifth in the Big 12 with their bench averaging 27.92 points per game.

However, that Cowboys depth might be tested depending on who else they rule out by tip-off. Forward Robert Jennings may not have seen the court since Nov. 12, and Andrija Vukovic and Lefteris Mantzoukas may have yet to see the court in 2026, but guard Christian Coleman is one of their top five scorers.

As for the Knights, center Elijah Hulsewe, who has played for 34 total minutes at this point in the season, is ruled out for his second straight game. He is joined this time by freshman Zachary Johnson, who has not seen the court much either. So, UCF is mostly all hands on deck.

The final player availability report for this game releases at 6:30 p.m. ET.

2. An Offensive Showdown

Tuesday night's game is a showdown of two of the top five highest scoring offenses in the Big 12, with both teams having four players averaging more than 12 points per game.

The Knights have the edge from beyond the arc with the second-highest three-point shooting percentage in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, has the charity stripe, with Anthony Roy among the Top 10 in the nation in free-throw percentage.

3. A Re-heated Hot Hand

After an uneven ending to the non-conference slate, UCF guard Riley Kugel got Big 12 play off with a bang. The Mississippi State transfer is coming into Tuesday's game after becoming the second Knight to get named to the Big 12's weekly starting five, joining forward Jamichael Stillwell.

Kugel shot 8-17 from the floor and 2-7 from beyond the arc to lead the Knights with 19 points in their win over No. 17 Kansas on Saturday. He also pulled down three rebounds and got a block.

4. Homecoming

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Arturo Dean (2) drives to the basket around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Josh Reed (10) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Tuesday marks a sort-of homecoming for Arturo Dean, who officially joined the Knights after transferring from Oklahoma State this past offseason. Due to the timing of when Dean joined the program, however, he is not able to play in this game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

It's Been A While: UCF Hoops Debuts In AP Top 25

The 2026 UCF Knights Transfer Portal Tracker

UCF Reportedly Adds Linebacker In Transfer Portal