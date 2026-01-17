How To Watch UCF Hoops Welcome No. 1 Arizona: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Saturday, Jan. 17, 4:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Play-by-Play: Rich Hollenberg, Analyst: King McClure)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

First Meeting: Jan. 11, 2025 (Arizona won, 88-80)

Quick Facts:

1. The No. 1 Team Is Coming To Town

Saturday marks the fifth time in UCF's history trying to topple the No. 1-ranked program in the nation and only the second time it's tried on its home court. So far, it's been unsuccessful.

The first time the No. 1 team came to town was near the end of the 2023-24 regular season, when the Knights hosted Houston. At the time, the Cougars were sporting the likes of NBA lottery pick Jamal Shead and future Golden State Warriors guard L.J. Cryer. Despite fending them off to hold the lead for most of the first half, going into halftime and even during the early portions of the second half, UCF ultimately lost, 67-59.

2. Ball Protection

The Wildcats' arrival in Orlando marks the second consecutive time a Top 25 scoring defense in the nation is taking on the Knights in Addition Financial Arena.

The last time, against Cincinnati, UCF coughed up its most turnovers in a game since Nov. 16, was outstolen, 9-1, and outscored in points off turnovers, 17-7. While the Knights still managed to pull out the win in the end, it was only by one point, and neither team was able to establish a lead greater than seven points. Should statlines similar to these repeat themselves against the Wildcats, it may prove harder this time for UCF to stay in the game.

3. The Three Ball

For the most part, the Knights and Wildcats are similar teams when it comes to long-distance shooting. Both are ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in three-point shooting percentage and in the top 10 in three-point percentage defense, with the Knights having the slightest lead in both.

However, there is a difference when one looks at three-pointers per game or the average total of three-point shots made per game. The Wildcats rank in the conference's rear, averaging just 6.4 three-pointers per game, while the Knights are exactly two shots ahead at 8.4 three-pointers per game, the ninth-most in the Big 12.

So, despite similar rates of success, the Knights have averaged more three-pointers per game than the Wildcats, creating an opportunity for them to swing points in their favor on Saturday.

