Sports Illustrated’s Men’s College Basketball Preseason Top 25: No. 13 Arizona
Through Oct. 31, Sports Illustrated will count down its preseason college basketball Top 25 with overviews of each team. Here are the full rankings so far.
Arizona has been firmly in college basketball’s elite tier ever since Tommy Lloyd took over in 2021. Lloyd is 4 for 4 in finishing in the top 15 of KenPom’s national rankings, with no worse than a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and three Sweet 16 berths. The next step is a big breakthrough in March. This year marks the 25th season since the Wildcats’ last Final Four in 2001. Arizona has the talent to go beyond the second weekend of the Dance, but can Lloyd get a ton of fresh faces clicking at the right time for that deep run?
It’s a new-look group this year with three of Arizona’s top four scorers in 2024–25 gone. The two most important positions (point guard and center) are in good hands though. Jaden Bradley has improved every year of his college career. He’s an elite defender and a terror in transition who’ll take on even more ballhandling responsibilities with Caleb Love having graduated. And up front, Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas are bruisers. Krivas was on NBA boards this time last year before missing most of the season with an injury. He has elite size and good touch around the rim. Awaka is a classic dirty-work guy who dominates the glass and knows his role offensively.
The two through four spots are deep and talented but more unproven, with only sharpshooter Anthony Dell’Orso returning. How quickly they come together will dictate the Wildcats’ ceiling.
Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Jaden Bradley
SG: Brayden Burries
SF: Anthony Dell’Orso
PF: Koa Peat
C: Motiejus Krivas
Key Reserves: W Dwayne Aristode, W Ivan Kharchenkov, C Tobe Awaka
Key Additions
Arizona signed the No. 2 freshman class in America, behind Duke. The headliner is Koa Peat, a traditional power forward built like a linebacker. He’s a great fit playing in Lloyd’s high-low offense as a guy who can handle the ball, play out of short rolls and distribute. His lack of consistency from deep does put a damper on his efficiency, but opposing teams will leave Tucson with plenty of bruises after dealing with Peat/Awaka/Krivas.
At shooting guard, fellow five-star Brayden Burries is a prolific scorer who’ll take on some of the scoring load Love leaves behind. He has a game-ready body to deal with the physical rigors of the Big 12 and plays with a ton of confidence offensively.
And on the wing, Dwayne Aristode and Ivan Kharchenkov are both potential first-round picks. Aristode has the prototypical size and frame for a 3-and-D wing at 6' 8" with long arms. Kharchenkov is a less consistent shooter, but pops with his cutting ability and willingness to push in transition. He got legitimate minutes in the Euroleague last year for Bayern Munich.
Long-term, keep an eye on Sidi Gueye, a 6' 11" forward originally from Senegal who came up in Real Madrid’s system. He’s more raw, but has major potential.
Causes for Concern
Arizona’s spacing in the half court was a bit clunky at times last season, and similar problems could pop up again in 2025–26. The centers (Awaka and Krivas) are non-shooters who don’t bring the same versatility as Henri Veesaar did. Bradley made under a three per game last season. Peat is more of a bully-ball guy than a stretch four. Kharchenkov has questions there. This group will rebound a lot of its own misses, but things might get clogged at times when Arizona can’t get out and run. Don’t be surprised if Dell’Orso becomes indispensable despite being less talented than the other options simply because he’s a consistent shotmaker who doesn’t need the ball in his hands.
The Bottom Line
Lloyd is a proven winner, and it’s hard not to love this group’s size, physicality and depth. This could be the best team in the country on the glass and one of the best in transition. With a daunting early season schedule matching up against the likes of Florida, UCLA, UConn and Auburn in the first month and change, don’t be surprised if they take some early losses as this young group as they find their footing offensively. But as Lloyd finds the best lineup combinations to roll out, this group could be on a roll by March.
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.