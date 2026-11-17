Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 SEC)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: BJ Taylor, Sideline: Ansley Topchik)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Odds: UCF is a 1.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: UCF leads the series, 1-0 (First Meeting: Nov. 17, 2016)

Three Things To Know:

1. Projected Starting Lineups

UCF Mississippi State Dior Johnson Josh Hubbard Arturo Dean RJ Johnson John Bol Thomas Bassong Riley Kugel ND Okafor Isaiah Malone Kimani Hamilton

2. Know Thy Foe

Despite having one of the SEC's five preseason all-conference first-team guards, Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State was projected to finish 15th in the conference's preseason media poll.

Hubbard is the Bulldogs' leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points per game so far this season, partly thanks to his success from the three-point line. In fact, 11 of his 19 successful buckets this season have come from beyond the arc.

Aside from Hubbard, however, the Bulldogs also boast one of the nation's best overall rebounding groups. Going into Tuesday night, Mississippi State leads the SEC and is Top 30 in the nation in both team offensive rebounds and overall team rebounds per game. Plus, its rebound margin is the 18th-best in the nation.

Also among the Bulldogs' strengths is their ability to score from the bench, leading the SEC and ranking 14th in the nation in bench points per game. Most of the contributions to this total come from guard King Grace, who only trails Hubbard with 12 points per game, but Seton Hall transfer guard Taijuan Simpkins averages 9.3 points per game, the same as starter RJ Johnson.

3. Welcome to my Home Turf

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Riley Kugel (2) passes the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuesday's matchup provides an opportunity for UCF guard Riley Kugel to take on his old program in his hometown.

Kugel, an Orlando native, has spent most of his college basketball career in the state of Florida: his first two seasons with the Florida Gators and his last two, the current one included, with UCF. However, for one season in between, Kugel left the Sunshine State for Starkville.

During 2024-25, Kugel and Hubbard were both teammates on the Bulldogs, helping lead the program to its latest NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025. Kugel started in 14 of the 33 games he played for Mississippi State, averaging 9.3 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 43.3% from the field.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights

B.T.'s Breakdown: Three Reasons Why UCF Almost Extended Its Road Losing Streak (and Two Reasons Why It Didn't)

B.T.'s Breakdown: Lessons Learned From UCF Hoops' Season-Opener