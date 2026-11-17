How to Watch UCF Men's Hoops vs. Mississippi State: Streaming Info, Tipoff Time, and Everything You Need To Know
In this story:
Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 SEC)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: BJ Taylor, Sideline: Ansley Topchik)
Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner
Odds: UCF is a 1.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series History: UCF leads the series, 1-0 (First Meeting: Nov. 17, 2016)
Three Things To Know:
1. Projected Starting Lineups
UCF
Mississippi State
Dior Johnson
Josh Hubbard
Arturo Dean
RJ Johnson
John Bol
Thomas Bassong
Riley Kugel
ND Okafor
Isaiah Malone
Kimani Hamilton
2. Know Thy Foe
Despite having one of the SEC's five preseason all-conference first-team guards, Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State was projected to finish 15th in the conference's preseason media poll.
Hubbard is the Bulldogs' leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points per game so far this season, partly thanks to his success from the three-point line. In fact, 11 of his 19 successful buckets this season have come from beyond the arc.
Aside from Hubbard, however, the Bulldogs also boast one of the nation's best overall rebounding groups. Going into Tuesday night, Mississippi State leads the SEC and is Top 30 in the nation in both team offensive rebounds and overall team rebounds per game. Plus, its rebound margin is the 18th-best in the nation.
Also among the Bulldogs' strengths is their ability to score from the bench, leading the SEC and ranking 14th in the nation in bench points per game. Most of the contributions to this total come from guard King Grace, who only trails Hubbard with 12 points per game, but Seton Hall transfer guard Taijuan Simpkins averages 9.3 points per game, the same as starter RJ Johnson.
3. Welcome to my Home Turf
Tuesday's matchup provides an opportunity for UCF guard Riley Kugel to take on his old program in his hometown.
Kugel, an Orlando native, has spent most of his college basketball career in the state of Florida: his first two seasons with the Florida Gators and his last two, the current one included, with UCF. However, for one season in between, Kugel left the Sunshine State for Starkville.
During 2024-25, Kugel and Hubbard were both teammates on the Bulldogs, helping lead the program to its latest NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025. Kugel started in 14 of the 33 games he played for Mississippi State, averaging 9.3 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 43.3% from the field.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights
B.T.'s Breakdown: Three Reasons Why UCF Almost Extended Its Road Losing Streak (and Two Reasons Why It Didn't)
B.T.'s Breakdown: Lessons Learned From UCF Hoops' Season-Opener
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner