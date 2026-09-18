Six Toughest Road Tests For UCF Men's Basketball in 2026-27

It's hard to win on the road in college basketball.

However, to make it to the NCAA Tournament, a program is going to have to do it at least a few times. For the UCF Knights, they went 5-5 in true away games last season, with one such win against a Top 25-ranked BYU squad serving as an important March Madness resume builder.

So, with the Knights' full 2026-27 schedule unveiled on Thursday afternoon, and the highlights of their home slate covered here, the following six games are going to be the toughest tests coach Johnny Dawkins and his squad are going to have to face on the road this coming season in chronological order:

1. November 20: Vanderbilt

Following the Commodores' win in Orlando last season, 105-93, the home-and-home agreement between both programs now sees the Knights visiting Nashville this fall.

In two seasons at Vanderbilt, coach Mark Byington has led the program back to the NCAA Tournament both times, its first consecutive appearances since 2016 and 2017. Last season's appearance even saw the Commodores get their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2012.

All-SEC first-teamer Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt's leading scorer at 19.5 points per game, is back this coming season along with bench threat Chandler Bing. Byington is also bringing in seven new freshmen this season, including a player whose final 10 schools included UCF, Ant Brown Jr., and his own son, Chase Byington. He also added former Colorado forward Bangot Dak from the transfer portal.

2. December 12: Indiana

While it has been a long time since the tenure of Bob Knight, the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, still remains hallowed college basketball ground.

Coach Darian DeVries is entering his second season with the Hoosiers after going 18-14 (9-11 Big Ten) last season, but still went undefeated at home in non-conference play last season, which included beating the Big 12's Kansas State.

The Hoosiers are set to sport a squad including the likes of former Duke guard Darren Harris, former Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell and former Notre Dame guard and 2025 All-ACC second-teamer, Markus Burton. They, alongside the rest of Indiana's roster, got the chance to hit the court together this offseason while representing the United States at the FISU America Games in Peru, during which they took the gold medal.

3. January 6: Arizona

After making it to the Final Four last season, the Wildcats welcome the Knights to Tucson for just the second time ever in 2026-27.

While coach Tommy Lloyd lost three players from last season to the NBA in Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, he still retains a pair of starting big men from last season's squad in Ivan Kharchenkov and All-Big 12 first-teamer Motiejus Krivas. He also added former North Carolina guard Derek Dixon along with a five-star recruit in guard Caleb Holt and potentially former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey, depending on how his eligibility lawsuit turns out.

4. January 16: Kansas

Darryn Peterson might be with the Utah Jazz and Flory Bidunga is now with Louisville, but Allen Fieldhouse is still Allen Fieldhouse.

Coach Bill Self brought in a pair of five-star recruits over the offseason: guards Tyran Stokes and Taylen Kinney. As for the transfer portal, he added former Toledo guard Leroy Blyden Jr., the unanimous MAC Freshman of the Year selection last season, and former Utah forward Keanu Dawes, who put up a double-double on the Knights in Salt Lake City last season in what was a close UCF win, 73-71.

5. January 30: Texas Tech

The Knights face Texas Tech both at home and in Lubbock in 2026-27, so check out our Six Dates UCF Men's Basketball Fans Need To Mark On Their Calendars to learn more about what makes the Red Raiders an anticipated matchup for UCF this season.

6. February 24: Oklahoma State

Dawkins and UCF center John Bol get to visit an old friend when they visit Stillwater this coming season.

Former Knights forward Jordan Burks is just one of several additions by coach Steve Lutz over the offseason to join returning All-Big 12 honorable mention forward Parsa Fallah.

In addition to a pair of All-CUSA transfers from Sam Houston, guards Kashie Natt, a third-teamer, and Jacob Walker, an honorable mention, the Cowboys' four commitments from the high school class of 2026 were rated as the eighth-best high school recruiting class in the nation by 247Sports.