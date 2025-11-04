Three Key Takeaways From UCF Hoops' Season-Opening Win Over Hofstra
The UCF Knights Men's Basketball team marked the beginning of coach Johnny Dawkins' 10th season in Orlando with an 82-78 season-opening victory over Hofstra.
The win marks Dawkins' ninth win in a season-opener with the Knights.
1. There were some troubles getting started
It did not matter whether it was the first or second half; the Knights had issues getting settled on the court.
In the game's early stages, UCF just could not get shots to fall, going 2-10 from the floor. The shooting troubles extended to the charity stripe as well, with the Knights only making five of their first 13 free throws. Meanwhile, defensively, Hofstra ended up going on a five-basket streak, building a lead of as much as nine points.
While the second half did not feature as much of a shooting drought as the first, and free-throw shooting improved, UCF's defense gave up another long scoring streak to Hofstra. The Pride ended up sinking seven of their first eight shots from the floor to start the half, helping them get back into the game and even tie it up at several points.
2. The Knights have some spark lighters
Despite the Knights' first-half shooting struggles, guard Riley Kugel got a hot hand from three-point land that helped give them an edge going into the second half.
The Mississippi State transfer went 5-7 from beyond the arc in the first half, accounting for 15 of the UCF's 36 points. While he led the Knights in scoring, he ended up only scoring two more buckets in the second half to finish with 19 points.
With Kugel cooled down during the second half, fellow guard Themus Fulks and forward Jordan Burks stepped up.
Fulks, who scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, mostly contributed from the free-throw line, going 9-10 from the charity stripe and accounting for just under half of the Knights' 17 made free throws in the second half.
Burks, who scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, also utilized free throws, going 4-4 in the latter 20 minutes. Though he also converted on a pair of three-point shots.
3. UCF 's length came in handy
Despite struggles at the free-throw line, the Knights made up for it at the boards.
UCF outrebounded Hoftra, 40-31, with Burks leading the way with seven, but fellow forward Devan Cambridge was close behind with six. These helped the Knights get an 18-9 advantage in second-chance points, a difference that proved crucial in a close victory.
-
The Knights are back on the Addition Financial Arena court on Saturday at 4 p.m. as they host Vanderbilt.
Catch more UCF news below:
Three UCF Basketball Players To Watch In 2025-26
Three Key Takeaways From Baylor's Blowout Of UCF