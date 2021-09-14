Inside The Knights Week Three College Football Poll

After the weekend of turmoil concluded, three teams seem to be ahead of the pack. The Crimson Tide, Bulldogs and Ducks lead this week’s Inside The Knights college football poll.

TAMPA - What a great weekend of football! The upsets and the crazy moments aside, it’s just great to sit back and watch college football teams square each other up and compete. After watching the Ducks defeat the Buckeyes, that program definitely deserves credit.

From this past weekend, the biggest winner would be Oregon. After running the football 38 times for 269 yards and three touchdowns versus the Buckeyes, no question that the Ducks deserve to be placed with college football’s elite.

Oregon joins Alabama and Georgia at the top of the polls, with teams such as Ohio State, Southern California and Iowa State each dropping in the polls after losing.

The climb many probably never thought would transpire would be Iowa. That’s a team that continues to impress despite not being a flashy offense. The reason Iowa beat Iowa State? The overall fundamentals of football helped the Hawkeyes climb into the top 10. Good tackling, hard running, and minimizing mistakes, that’s Hawkeyes Football.

(#) = Previous week’s ranking

Alabama (1) Defeated Mercer 48-14 Georgia (2) Defeated UAB 56-7 Oregon (16) Defeated Ohio State 35-28 Ole Miss (6) Defeated Austin Peay 56-17 Oklahoma (7) Defeated Western Carolina 76-0 Texas A&M (4) Defeated Colorado 10-7 Cincinnati (5) Defeated Murray State 42-7 Iowa (12) Defeated Iowa State 27-17 Florida (9) Defeated USF 42-20 Clemson (10) Defeated South Carolina State 49-3 Ohio State (3) Lost to Oregon 28-35 UCLA (13) Did Not Play Notre Dame (11) Defeated Toledo 32-29 Virginia Tech (15) Defeated Middle Tennessee 35-14 Auburn (21) Defeated Alabama State 62-0 UCF (19) Defeated Bethune-Cookman 63-14 Arkansas (NR) Defeated Texas 40-21 North Carolina (20) Defeated Georgia State 59-17 Penn State (22) Defeated Ball State 44-13 Coastal Carolina (23) Defeated Kansas 49-22 Brigham Young (NR) Defeated Defeated Utah 26-17 Michigan State (25) Defeated Youngstown State 42-14 Michigan (NR) Defeated Washington 31-10 Arizona State (24) Defeated Southern Utah 41-14 Iowa State (15) Lost to Iowa 17-27

Next Weekend’s Games

Trying to pick an upset can be hard, but the way the season is trending there’s bound to be one or two. This next week, could struggling Notre Dame fall to in-state foe Purdue? Somebody will fall; it happens almost every weekend.

As for the big games, there are a few. Florida hosts Alabama, Penn State hosts Auburn, and Arizona State goes to Brigham Young.

Lackluster Performances

Iowa State’s turnover issues cost them yet again. Iowa defeated Iowa State for the sixth consecutive time. That’s what happens when you give the football up via four turnovers.

Iowa looked impressive during the Iowa State game. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

Notre Dame survived Toledo, but it’s offensive line is a far cry from last season. Further, the defense was shredded in big moments by Toledo.

Texas A&M won 10-7 over Colorado, but that’s all the Aggies could score, 10 points?

Player of the Week

Oregon running back CJ Verdell toted the football 38 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He was dominant throughout most of the game, and simply out performed Ohio State defenders.

