Talking QB Play: War on I-4 Victory

It’s great when a quarterback performs well during a rivalry game. To witness two separate signal callers play well, that’s rarified air.

The UCF Knights had that scenario play out at Raymond James Stadium during the last scheduled War on I-4 game, a 46-39 final score in favor of the good guys from Orlando. Here are the raw numbers, discussion points, and some thoughts to ponder from UCF’s win over USF.

Let’s start with a key team statistic and move into each quarterback's individual statistics.

The Knights went 10-12 on third downs. That’s incredible! Much of that statistic stems from how well each quarterback is able to find receivers and make excellent passes.

John Rhys Plumlee: 9-9, 100%, 73 yards, 8.1 yards per attempt, one touchdown and no interceptions. His CFB Stats quarterback rating of 204.8 is one of epic proportions.

As a runner, Plumlee is obviously dynamic. His eight attempts for 133 yards and 16.6 yards per carry average attest to that point. His two rushing touchdowns – especially the opening score of the game from 64-yards out – are prime reasons for UCF’s victory.

Mikey Keene: 15-19, 78.9%, 123 yards, 6.8 yards per attempt, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Keene is also riding high after a CFB Stats quarterback rating of 170.7.

Keene’s ability to use his feet and move the chains are an example of how he adapts to the moment. Just three carries for 17 yards, but each run is an example of him finding a way to make the most of a situation and help his team come out with a victory.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn knows Keene well. His statement about Keene coming off the bench and making it happen sums up how No. 13 is able to perform under tough circumstances.

“He’s a winner, you know?” Malzahn said of his sophomore signal caller. “It’s hard to do that. You know how hard it is to be the backup, you’re not preparing…as a starter, but you’ve got to be ready?

Here’s the full clip from the Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede:

Plumlee provides an excellent start, Keene finishes off the job. That’s another way to think about the 46-39 win for UCF.

When you look at the quarterback performance overall, it’s one UCF fans should remember. It’s a performance that Plumlee and Keene should remember, too. They are deserving of a round of applause. Looking forward, there’s one more point to make.

UCF has a big game against Tulane for the American Athletic Conference championship. It might take an effort from both of these young men to get the job done once more.

