UCF vs Tulane Twitter Poll Results

It’s officially championship Saturday. UCF Knights at the Tulane Green Wave.

How and why UCF can win this game is subjective, but also one that Knights fans came together on via a poll on Twitter.

Looking at these four categories, there are reasons for each being important and why fans chose to select any one of the four.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee’s Health

He’s a special athlete; Plumlee also has a recent history of excellent play versus Tulane. His 176 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, in addition to Plumlee’s 132 yards and a score through the air, are prime reasons the Knights are 1-0 on the season versus the Green Wave. For today, numbers even close to the first game likely lead to UCF to being 2-0.

Assuming Plumlee’s hamstring is good to go, he is certainly capable of producing another outstanding performance. Tulane’s defense, quite frankly, did not ever seem to be comfortable with regards to how to defend Plumlee during run-pass option plays or any other time he decided to take off with the football.

UCF's Run Defense

Awful. That’s how bad UCF’s run defense is until otherwise proven. How about allowing 298 yards to a 1-10 team? That’s the result from the UCF defense facing off with USF.

UCF fans knew this to be an issue and actually voted this the biggest concern via the poll. It’s understandable. Unless there’s considerable (being kind) run defense improvement, there’s not a good chance that UCF comes out victorious today.

UCF Scoring 31 or More

Tulane has good players across its offense, led by quarterback Michael Pratt and running back Tyjae Spears. If UCF can hold Tulane under 30 today, that’s great. Still not a lock, however.

UCF’s 38 points won the first contest. It might take that many, if not more, to win today. Both teams possess explosive offensive weapons and neither defense is lights out-good.

Projection: The first team to reach 30 points will end up the winner.

Winning the Turnover Battle

This is the old axiom that’s not going to change. Tulane's two lost fumbles cost them during the first matchup with UCF. If the Knights are up by two or more turnovers in today’s contest, a similar result is likely.

Heck, even winning the turnover battle by one is a big advantage. It’s likely to be a close game so every opportunity to gain field position will be huge.

