UCF Defensive Back Ruled Out vs. Baylor: Injury Report Breakdown

The UCF Knights took another step forward, yet another step back in terms of player availability in its first report on Tuesday.

While there is cause for optimism on the offensive line, UCF is also set to be without another starting defensive back for the Space Game against Baylor on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Below is a breakdown of both teams' player availability reports and what they mean for both teams:

UCF Knights

Quarterback

Frost clarified Monday that quarterback Keyone Jenkins would start against Baylor after trainers cleared him from concussion protocol, and his absence from Tuesday's player availability report supports that.

However, Alonza Barnett III's name is back in the report, designated as questionable. Frost said he thought Barnett "probably could play," but he did not know if he was 100%. Should he be able to play, he could serve as an emergency backup to Jenkins should he get injured during the game.

Defensive Back

The Knights' secondary took another hit this week as starting safety Demari Henderson has been ruled out for Friday's Space Game. It will be the first time Henderson has missed a game since he missed a majority of the 2024 season. He joins cornerback DJ Bell, who was ruled out for a second straight week.

Henderson exited Saturday's win against BYU during overtime, with Harvard transfer Ty Bartrum taking his place. He finished the game with two tackles and a pass breakup. Either Bartrum or Missouri transfer Caleb Flagg would be the next in line to fill in.

As for Bell, he is listed as a co-starting cornerback alongside Jayden Bellamy and Antione Jackson, which leaves Jailen Duffie and Rukeem Stroud as the next players up in the event either of them needs a rest on Friday.

Offensive Line

The Knights' offensive line has been particularly affected by the injury bug this season. However, going into Friday's game against Baylor, they are in position to potentially bring back a pair of starters in center Jacob Maiava and right guard Owen Spell.

Maiava was designated as probable and was a game-time decision against BYU, so he is trending towards returning on Friday. Fellow offensive lineman Preston Cushman was also designated probable.

Meanwhile, Spell's name is nowhere to be found in Tuesday's report, which could mean one of two things: he is available to play on Friday, or he has been designated out for the season. Frost said back on Sep. 19 that Spell had "a bit of plantar fasciitis," a condition that has different recovery times depending on the severity. So, whether Spell suits up on Friday against Baylor will be telling on his availability going forward.

However, there was one offensive lineman ruled out for Friday: Tyler Gibson. It is set to be his third consecutive missed game.

Wide Receiver

After making his 2026 debut on Saturday against BYU, Duane Thomas Jr. is now designated as probable for Friday's matchup against Baylor.

The senior caught three passes for 16 yards and rushed twice for seven yards; a limited return to be sure. However, wide receivers coach Sean Beckton did say to 96.9 The Game on Oct. 21 that if coaches thought he could play more, he would. Plus, the Knights do not necessarily have to rush him back to a central role, given the target shares Josh Derry, Tyren Hornes and Waden Charles have accumulated.

Meanwhile, after missing two games, sophomore Caleb Rollerson now has an opening to return to the field on Friday after being ruled questionable on Tuesday.

Linebacker

Despite optimism from Frost on Monday about him being "really close," Lewis Carter has been ruled out for a fifth consecutive game.

However, while Frost said the Knights are looking to bring him back as fast as they can, they do have extra reinforcement now in the form of Cole Kozlowski, who tallied four tackles and one quarterback hurry on Saturday against BYU. It was his second game of the season after he was granted eligibility by an Orange County court via a temporary injunction. He joins Jahleel Culbreath, Tackett Curtis and Jayden Jennings in UCF's linebacker rotation.

Jennings was also listed in Tuesday's report, designated as probable.

Other

On Monday, Frost gave more insight into running back Taevion Swint's injury, saying he "got hurt on a nothing play" during practice leading up to the BYU game. He detailed how Swint started "slowing down, didn't turn his ankle or anything, and just started limping." However, after it was discovered that the injury was "an old injury,” he said he would be back quicker than they thought.

However, it is still going to keep Swint out for at least one more week, which provides another opportunity for Landen Chambers to earn more carries out of the backfield, which he took advantage of against BYU.

A trio of EDGEs was all designated probable: Sincere Edwards, Ken Talley and Bruno Dall.

Baylor Bears

Out

Baylor ruled out five of its players in its initial report.

Defensive tackle Devonte Tezino started out the season as the Bears' starter, but an injury has kept him out of action since week three.

However, as for the other four, none of them have served as starters this season. Safety Jacob Redding did start in nine games last season, but has yet to see the field in 2026. As for cornerback Jamarion Richardson, offensive lineman Cayden Tone and wide receiver Ashton Jones, they have little to no experience on the field in their college football careers to this point.

Questionable

Meanwhile, there are two Bears players designated as questionable: running back Dawson Pendergrass and cornerback Devon Jordan.

Jordan has served as a starter for Baylor for all of 2026, tallying 30 total tackles, 22 of which were solo, six passes defended and three interceptions, the latter accounting for 37.5% of the team's total so far this season. Should he be unable to play, fifth-year Reggie Bush II (no relation to the NFL running back), who has also tallied an interception this season, and senior Stilton McKelvey are listed as the Bear's backup options at the position.

Meanwhile, Pendergrass served as the Bears' starting running back for their first five games, but experienced a sharp drop in carries starting in that fifth game against Arizona State. Sophomore Michael Turner has made the most of this change with 19 of his 37 total carries on the season coming in the last three weeks.

Turner has not been the only back the Bears have utilized, however. Sophomore Caden Knighton and freshman Ryelan Morris have also played a role in the rushing attack this season. So, even if Pendergrass is unable to play, Baylor still has a deep stable of running backs it can pull from.