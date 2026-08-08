Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

For this entry, we have two players with the same jersey number. So, with 26 days to go, let's meet UCF running back Duke Watson and defensive back Elijah Keys:

1. Who is Duke Watson?

Position: Running Back

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 185 pounds

Hometown: Forsyth, Georgia

High School: Mary Persons High School

A self-described "fast" and "physical" running back, Duke Watson arrives in Orlando after two seasons with Louisville. The Georgia native made an early impression in his true freshman season, averaging 8.9 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns.

2. What did Watson do last season?

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson was limited by injuries last season with Louisville. However, he still started in one of the seven games he played. He rushed 49 times for 158 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

3. What role is Watson going to have in 2026?

Following an April 24 practice session, UCF running backs coach Jimmy Beal called Watson "a slasher," and that he was "explosive and dynamic" with the ball in his hands. Coach Scott Frost would later say, on May 5, that Watson was "at the top of the room" with Tavion Swint, and when he was interviewed for the Knights' Big 12 Football Preview show at Big 12 Media Days, he said Watson "fits what we do really well."

As long as Watson avoids an injury like he sustained last season, he is poised to be a leader for UCF in the backfield. However, Frost also called running back one of the Knights' deepest position groups back in May. So, while the Louisville transfer may begin the season as a starter, players like Swint, fellow transfer Landen Chambers, returner Agyeman Addae and a pair of true freshmen in Kaj Baker and Arthur Lewis IV are all waiting in the wings should he not live up to expectations.

4. Who is Elijah Keys?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 180 pounds

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

High School: Duncan U. Fletcher High School

Elijah Keys committed to the Knights back in March, choosing them over offers from Pittsburgh, Tulane, South Carolina, Memphis and South Florida.

According to his UCF Athletics profile page, he is the son of a Marine.

5. What did Keys do last season?

Fletcher cornerback Elijah Keys (3) catches a pass during football practice at Jack Taylor Stadium Thursday May 8, 2025 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to his UCF Athletics profile page, Keys pulled in five interceptions and was named the defensive MVP during his senior season at Duncan U. Fletcher High School.

6. What role is Keys going to have in 2026?

Thanks to being a true freshman in a deep defensive back room that returns most of its major contributors from last season, excluding Phillip Dunnam, and adds experienced FCS players Ty Bartrum, Matt Irwin and Jailen Duffie, Keys' chance at a significant snap share on defense in 2026 looks fairly small.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher