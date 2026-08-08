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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

With 26 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 26 jerseys: running back Duke Watson and defensive back Elijah Keys.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers linebacker Kobe McCloud (21) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers linebacker Kobe McCloud (21) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF KnightsLouisville Cardinals

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

For this entry, we have two players with the same jersey number. So, with 26 days to go, let's meet UCF running back Duke Watson and defensive back Elijah Keys:

  1. Who is Duke Watson?
  2. What did Watson do last season?
  3. What role is Watson going to have in 2026?
  4. Who is Elijah Keys?
  5. What did Keys do last season?
  6. What role is Keys going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Duke Watson?

Position: Running Back

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 185 pounds

Hometown: Forsyth, Georgia

High School: Mary Persons High School

A self-described "fast" and "physical" running back, Duke Watson arrives in Orlando after two seasons with Louisville. The Georgia native made an early impression in his true freshman season, averaging 8.9 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns.

2. What did Watson do last season?

Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson was limited by injuries last season with Louisville. However, he still started in one of the seven games he played. He rushed 49 times for 158 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

3. What role is Watson going to have in 2026?

Following an April 24 practice session, UCF running backs coach Jimmy Beal called Watson "a slasher," and that he was "explosive and dynamic" with the ball in his hands. Coach Scott Frost would later say, on May 5, that Watson was "at the top of the room" with Tavion Swint, and when he was interviewed for the Knights' Big 12 Football Preview show at Big 12 Media Days, he said Watson "fits what we do really well."

As long as Watson avoids an injury like he sustained last season, he is poised to be a leader for UCF in the backfield. However, Frost also called running back one of the Knights' deepest position groups back in May. So, while the Louisville transfer may begin the season as a starter, players like Swint, fellow transfer Landen Chambers, returner Agyeman Addae and a pair of true freshmen in Kaj Baker and Arthur Lewis IV are all waiting in the wings should he not live up to expectations.

4. Who is Elijah Keys?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 180 pounds

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

High School: Duncan U. Fletcher High School

Elijah Keys committed to the Knights back in March, choosing them over offers from Pittsburgh, Tulane, South Carolina, Memphis and South Florida.

According to his UCF Athletics profile page, he is the son of a Marine.

5. What did Keys do last season?

Fletcher cornerback Elijah Keys (3) catches a pass during football practice at Jack Taylor Stadium.
Fletcher cornerback Elijah Keys (3) catches a pass during football practice at Jack Taylor Stadium Thursday May 8, 2025 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to his UCF Athletics profile page, Keys pulled in five interceptions and was named the defensive MVP during his senior season at Duncan U. Fletcher High School.

6. What role is Keys going to have in 2026?

Thanks to being a true freshman in a deep defensive back room that returns most of its major contributors from last season, excluding Phillip Dunnam, and adds experienced FCS players Ty Bartrum, Matt Irwin and Jailen Duffie, Keys' chance at a significant snap share on defense in 2026 looks fairly small.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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