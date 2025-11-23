Three Key Takeaways From UCF's Close Senior Knight Win Over Oklahoma State
The UCF Knights kept their bowl hopes alive on Saturday night, scoring 17 unanswered points to come back and escape Oklahoma State, 17-14.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Knights' final game in the Bounce House this season:
1. Wade-ing their way to the win
Despite the struggles of the first half and several mistakes in the second half, the Knights did find a way to come back and take the win.
Offensively, tight end Dylan Wade stepped up to make several big plays for quarterback Tayven Jackson to either score or get down the field, with his 83-yard touchdown catch on the first play from scrimmage in the second half setting the tone.
The Orlando native went on to score UCF's second touchdown of the night, making this his first multi-score game of the season, and catch a 50-yard pass on the Knights' last offensive drive that helped set up kicker Noe Ruelas for the game-winning 34-yard field goal. All told, Wade was targeted five times by Jackson, catching it four times for 145 yards, 88 of which came after the catch.
2. Do Not Blame The Defense
As for the Knights' defense, while it did get a pair of three-and-outs and a turnover on downs in the first half, it still gave up 201 yards to the Cowboys in the first half.
However, in the second half, the unit locked in for four consecutive three-and-outs to start the half and ultimately only allowed 27 more yards by the Oklahoma State offense. It also benefited it having defensive back Braeden Marshall return to the field after missing the previous two games with an injury, who came up with the game-sealing interception on the very first play from scrimmage after Ruelas' field goal.
3. Nearly Snatching Defeat From The Jaws Of Victory
As positive as scoring 17 unanswered points to come back and win is, it does not erase what happened in the first half or the mistakes from the second. Despite coming out with the win, the Knights were the team that made the most mistakes Saturday night.
Jackson threw two interceptions, marking his third multi-interception game of the season. The Knights also fumbled the ball three times, and while the Cowboys did not recover any of them, the opportunity was there.
Then, there were the penalties. The offense drew nine of the Knights' 10 penalties, setting itself back 57 yards. The game-winning drive that started with Wade's 50-yard catch and Ruelas' game-winning field goal also featured a false start penalty on a second and nine, and an ineligible receiver downfield penalty that wiped out a 16-yard reception by wide receiver Waden Charles that could have put the Knights in the red zone.
The big plays kept UCF in the game and were major drivers in why its bowl eligibility hopes remain alive, but it was in spite of their mistakes that could have turned the game the other way.
The Knights finish off their regular season on the road against No. 11 BYU next Saturday and must win to guarantee bowl eligibility.
