How To Watch and Follow the UCF Knights's Space Game Against Baylor: Three Things To Know

Kickoff Time: Friday, October 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco, Analyst: Jordan Rodgers, Sideline: Dana Boyle)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: Thirty minutes before kickoff, it will be 79 degrees at the Acrisure Bounce House, according to AccuWeather. Winds are forecast to blow northeast at 13 miles per hour, with a 47% chance of rain.

Odds: Baylor is favored by 2.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Baylor leads the overall series, 2-1.

Player Availability Report: Read more here.

Three Things To Know:

1. Avoiding the Letdown

The Knights are not even a full week removed from their upset of No. 2 BYU last weekend, and now they are looking to avoid the same fate that befell the Cougars after they came into the Bounce House off the heels of their win against No. 2 Notre Dame.

"Yeah, we got to play, you know, with the same intensity that we played with Saturday," Frost said on Monday. "I asked the guys to find another level, another play here and there, find a little bit more, and they did. You know, that can be a one-time thing, or it can set the stage for the rest of the season, so it's up to us to figure out if we're gonna double down on what we did, or take a step back.

"There's been a lot of teams that have won big games and not played as well the next week, so that's a challenge for us."

2. This Time, it's Personal

Sep 30, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) runs the ball against Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the Knights beat the Bears in the first-ever meeting between these two programs on New Year's Day, 2014, in the Fiesta Bowl, they have lost the subsequent two meetings they've had since.

Their most recent meeting was in Waco last season, a game Baylor handily won, 30-3. However, their matchup before that one in 2023, the last time Baylor visited Orlando, saw the Bears pull off the largest comeback by a UCF opponent in the Knights' history, closing a 28-point third-quarter deficit to win, 36-35.

3. First Day of the Rest of the Season

After three consecutive weekends playing against Top 25-ranked teams, Friday's matchup marks the start of a final five-game stretch for the Knights featuring, at the time of this writing, unranked opponents. Three of them even sport sub-.500 records.

Thanks to the Knights' win on Saturday, they only have to win one more to tie for their most wins in conference play in the Big 12 era. Add a second win in that stretch and not only would this season's squad become the most successful in the Big 12 era in conference play, but it also punches their ticket to a bowl game, the program's first since 2023.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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