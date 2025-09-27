How to Watch UCF's Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas State
Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium (Manhattan, Kansas)
Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 27, 12 p.m. ET
TV/Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (Play-by-Play: Connor Onion, Analyst: Mark Helfrich)
Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)
Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Segio Ruiz Torres)
Watch Party Locations: Find one here.
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner
Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny at 76 degrees (Feels like 81 degrees) with a 0 percent chance of rain and winds blowing southwest at six mph, according to AccuWeather.
Odds: Kansas State is favored by six points.
Series History: Kansas State leads the series, 2-0
Quick Facts:
1. Who's Out?
According to the Big 12 Conference's Friday availability reports, four UCF players are ruled out for this game: a pair of edges, Isaiah Nixon and Josh Dorsainvil, and a pair of defensive backs, Jayden Williams and Isaiah Reed. This is Nixon's first missed game of the season, Williams' second, Dorsainvil's third and Reed has yet to see the field this season.
Three other Knights remain questionable: tight end Dylan Wade, defensive back DJ Bell and offensive lineman Connor Matthews. Wade has caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown so far this season. A final availability report 90 minutes before kickoff determines if they will see the field on Saturday.
As for Kansas State, it has ruled 14 players out of Saturday's game in Friday's availability report. The most notable among them is starting wide receiver Jerand Bradley, who is missing his second straight game.
2. Back where it all started
Discounting a temporary graduate assistantship at Nebraska, UCF coach Scott Frost began his coaching career in earnest in Manhattan, Kansas, as a graduate assistant for the Wildcats under Ron Prince in 2006.
3. A familiar face
Frost and Kansas State coach Chris Klieman are not strangers to each other. In 2007 and 2008, both served under coach Mark Farley at Northern Iowa.
Frost coached the linebackers while Klieman coached the secondary, and they both worked together as co-defensive coordinators in 2008. The Panthers made it to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 2007 and the semifinals in 2008.
4. First Meeting
While the Knights and Wildcats had their first matchup against each other as conference foes two seasons ago in 2023, their first meeting overall was back in 2010.
A UCF squad led by quarterback Jeff Godfrey leaned on its rushing attack to get ahead 13-10 with 5:14 left in the game, but the Wildcats ultimately came out on top after quarterback Carson Coffman scored a seven-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left, capping off a 13-play, 67-yard drive.
