How to Watch UCF's Space Game Against Houston

See how to follow the Knights as they seek to maintain their undefeated record in Space Games below.

Bryson Turner

Nov 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) runs the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Trey Rucker (9) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)

Kickoff: Friday, Nov. 7, 8:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (Play-by-Play: Dan Hellie, Analyst: Petros Papadakis)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish):  UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Kickoff Weather Forecast: 72 degrees with winds blowing east southeast at five mph and a two percent chance of rain, according to AccuWeather

Odds: Houston is a 1.5-point favorite, per BetMGM.

Series History: UCF leads series, 8-3 (Knights won last meeting in 2023)

Quick Facts:

1. Who is the real SpaceU?

UCF Knights place kicker Matthew Wright (11) wears a special Jersey to commemorate the Space Game.
Nov 1, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; UCF Knights place kicker Matthew Wright (11) wears a special Jersey to commemorate the \"Space Game\" before the game against the Temple Owls at Spectrum Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Saturday marks UCF's annual Space Game, a game that honors the university's ties to the space industry. It features an alternate mascot, the Citronaut, and an alternate space-themed uniform that changes every season.

This edition of the matchup, however, marks just the second time the Knights face off against a fellow school with ties to the space industry in Houston.

Both schools are situated near central industrial facilities.

UCF is located 35 miles away from Kennedy Space Center, with the 50-yard line of the Acrisure Bounce House even sitting on the same latitude as Launch Pad 39A. Since 1963, UCF faculty and students have been involved in over 700 NASA research projects.

Meanwhile, Houston is 23 miles away from Johnson Space Center, the home of NASA's Mission Control and Astronaut Corps. Back in 1964, 500 employees of the Johnson Space Center enrolled in classes at the university. It was also the alma mater of Bernard Harris, the first African American to walk in space.

2. UCF Looking to Stay Undefeated in Space Games

UCF Knights quarterback Brock Hansel (16) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Temple Owls.
Oct 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Brock Hansel (16) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Temple Owls at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Knights began their Space Game tradition back during coach Scott Frost's first tenure with the team in 2017 and have remained unbeaten in them ever since, outscoring their opponents 405-159.

One of those wins even came against Houston, 44-29, back in 2019. Future Cleveland Brown Dillon Gabriel threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

3. Bigger than Football

Both the Knights and Cougars have suffered tragic losses on their coaching staffs this season.

UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark passed away on Sep. 21 at the age of 50 after being hospitalized with an undisclosed medical emergency 11 days earlier.

As for Houston, its director of strength and performance, Kurt Hester, passed away from cancer at the age of 61. He was diagnosed with Stage IV melanoma in February.

