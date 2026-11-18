The UCF Knights have found a slight reprieve from the injury bug going into their Senior Knight matchup against Iowa State on Friday.

In addition to only one defensive back being ruled out in UCF's Tuesday player availability report, the Knights are trending toward getting back their leading rusher against the Cyclones.

Below is a breakdown of both teams' player availability reports ahead of their matchup on Friday at 6 p.m. and what they mean for both teams:

UCF Knights

Defensive Back

The Knights are trending toward relief in the secondary, with both DJ Bell and Kahmel Johnson ruled probable in Tuesday's report. However, the unit won't be fully all-hands-on-deck, as Demari Henderson was ruled out.

Friday is set to be Henderson's fourth consecutive missed game. It is also his Senior Knight game. The Sanford native is one of three Knights, with him being the only starter, that have remained in Orlando since the 2022 season.

In Henderson's stead, Caleb Flagg, also slated to be honored during the Senior Knight festivities, has taken over as a starter for UCF's last two games. Last weekend, against Arizona State, Flagg made eight tackles, seven of them solo, and a tackle for a loss.

As for Bell, a senior, and Johnson, they are set to return to their rotational roles, barring any setbacks. Bell, after missing four games, would be back rotating with Jayden Bellamy and Antione Jackson. Johnson, after missing two games, would return as the backup nickelback behind Braeden Marshall.

Questionable

Three Knights were ruled questionable in Tuesday's report.

Defensive tackle Horace Lockett was a late scratch from the Knights' game against Arizona State on Saturday due to an ankle injury right before kickoff, Frost said after the game. Thomas Collins ended up making the start in Lockett's stead and likely would be poised to do so again if he missed Friday's game, which is his Senior Knight.

Another senior that is questionable for Friday's Senior Knight game is linebacker Jayden Jennings, who, despite being on the Knights' reports for eight weeks of conference games, has always managed to play. He has only been designated questionable for one of these weeks before this one, however. So, should he miss Friday's game, Tackett Curtis and Jahleel Culbreath would be in line to take on greater roles in the Knights' linebacker rotation.

Finally, after missing last weekend's game against Arizona State, Waden Charles has the chance to return after just a one-game absence. Should he be out for a second game, however, the Knights would still have several receiving threats in the form of Josh Derry, Tyren Hornes, Duane Thomas Jr. and tight end Caden Piening.

Probable

Joining Bell and Johnson in getting designated probable are Piening and running back Duke Watson.

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The designation implies a likely chance for Watson, the Knights' leading rusher this season, to return after missing Saturday's game against Arizona State. However, should he suffer any setbacks, he has Taevion Swint and Landen Chambers behind him.

Meanwhile, Piening managed to play last Saturday against the Sun Devils, catching four passes for 35 yards, after going into the weekend with questionable designations.

Notable Exclusions

Notable names not on the Knights' Tuesday report are linebacker Lewis Carter, offensive lineman Jacob Maiava and quarterback Keyone Jenkins.

Carter made his return to the field on Saturday after a seven-game absence, making three tackles.

Maiava also returned on Saturday, only missing one game after the injury he sustained against Baylor, though he did not start.

Jenkins did not see the field on Saturday. However, given he was a game-time decision against the Sun Devils, he could very well be available against the Cyclones should Frost need him.

Iowa State Cyclones

Out

The Cyclones are set to be down at least four players, according to their Tuesday report.

Carson Willich has started for Iowa State at weakside linebacker all season and only trails Sullivan Schlimgen with 54 tackles so far this season. Friday is set to be his first missed game of 2026. His immediate backup, according to the Cyclones' depth chart, is sophomore Montreze Smith Jr., who has made eight tackles this season.

Wide receiver Cody Jackson is set to miss his second game of the season. Though not the Cyclones' primary receiving threat, he did make three starts as the Cyclones' Z-receiver and still caught 15 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown.

Backup quarterback Connor Moberly is set to miss his fourth consecutive game, so should anything happen to starter Jaylen Raynor, sophomore Zane Flores would be in line to take over, according to the Cyclones' depth chart.

Finally, freshman defensive tackle Ka'Mori Moore has yet to enter a game so far this season.

Questionable

Wide receiver Malcom Watkins, a freshman who made two starts at Z-receiver over the Cyclones' last three games, is questionable for Friday's game. According to the program's depth chart, fellow freshman Sam Zelenovich, who has not caught a pass so far this season, is his backup at the position. Watkins himself has only caught three passes this season, so Iowa State is still set to have several receiving threats against the Knights.

Probable

Starting right tackle Maasai King has been given a probable designation. Should he suffer a setback during the week, Iowa State's depth chart lists sophomore Colin Amick as his backup.