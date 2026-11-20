On Friday night, several UCF Knights players are slated to run out of the locker room at the Acrisure Bounce House for the final time.

According to the Knights' game notes, roughly 25 to 30 seniors will be honored during the program's Senior Knight festivities.

Below is a list of these players:

Note: This list was published in UCF's game notes on Wednesday and is subject to change.

1. Alonza Barnett III, Quarterback

Barnett was anointed as UCF's starting quarterback upon the announcement of his transfer to Orlando after four seasons with James Madison. However, due to injury he was out of action for five of the 10 games the Knights have played so far this season, and even so has maintained a position as one of the team's player leaders.

On the field, he has completed 78 of his 126 passes for 985 yards and five touchdowns. He has also rushed 44 times, though he has a net gain of 12 yards to show for it, and another touchdown.

Can he come back for another season? No.

2. Demari Henderson, Defensive Back

Henderson is one of three players on this UCF roster that has spent all five of his seasons of college football as a Knight, playing in 42 games, and starting 27 of them over that time.

Over his career, he's made 154 tackles, 100 of them solo, and 5.5 of them for a loss. He's also broken up 11 passes, snagged six interceptions, forced two fumbles and recovered three.

This season alone, during which he started all seven of the games he's played, he's made 35 tackles, 21 of them solo, two of them for a loss. He's also recorded a sack and five pass breakups.

Due to an injury, Henderson has missed the Knights' last three games and has also been ruled out of Friday's game against Iowa State, which would be his fourth.

Can he come back for another season? No.

3. Will Stone, Kicker

After four seasons at Texas as a kickoff specialist, Stone transferred to UCF for his final season of college football and to become a field goal kicker.

Stone has gone 33 of 34 on extra points and 11 of 15 on field goals this season. He also set a program record with its longest successful field goal, a 57-yarder during the Knights' loss to Baylor.

Can he come back for another season? No.

4. Jayden Williams, Defensive Back

After an injury ended his 2025 season after just two games, Williams became a central figure of the Knights' defense in 2026, starting in all 10 games as a safety and leading the team with 35 solo tackles. He's made 53 tackles overall this season, only trailing linebacker Tackett Curtis, along with two tackles for a loss. He's also snagged an interception, forced two fumbles and broken up two passes.

Can he come back for another season? No.

5. Preston Cushman, Offensive Lineman

After three seasons with Ole Miss, Cushman transferred to UCF for his final two seasons of his college football career. He has started in every game of his UCF career, this season serving as the Knights' starting left tackle.

Can he come back for another season? No.

6. Jayden Jennings, Linebacker

Known as Jayden McDonald last season, Jennings returned for a second season with the Knights in 2026 for a fifth season of college football overall. Despite being a frequent name in UCF's player availability reports, he has not missed a game this season and has been part of the program's rotation at linebacker.

Jennings started in four of the 10 games he's played so far this season, made 23 tackles, 10 of them solo, and 1.5 for a loss, all of which were improvements over 2025. He also broke up two passes.

Can he come back for another season? No.

7. Atticus Bertrams, Punter

After four seasons at Wisconsin, Bertrams transferred to UCF for the 2026 season. Through 10 games, he's punted the ball 42 times. His 47.2 yards-per-punt average ranks as the eighth-highest in the nation, third-highest in the Big 12 and it would be the second-highest in a single season in program history, trailing less than a yard behind 2003 Matt Prater.

Can he come back for another season? Yes.

8. Connor Meadows, Offensive Lineman

Meadows has spent his last two seasons of his college football career in Orlando. After playing in eight games and starting in four of them last season, he has started in all 10 games of the Knights' season so far in 2026, playing either at center or right guard.

Can he come back for another season? No.

9. Jayden Bellamy, Defensive Back

Bellamy has spent the final two seasons of his college football career in Orlando playing in the Knights' primary rotation at cornerback.

This season, in which he has played in all 10 games so far, Bellamy has tallied 26 tackles, 17 of them solo, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and an interception.

Can he come back for another season? No.

10. Brady Wayburn, Offensive Lineman

After four seasons at UConn, Wayburn transferred to UCF for the final season of his college football career. He has started in all 10 games the Knights have played so far this season, playing at left guard.

Can he come back for another season? No.

11. Ty Bartrum, Defensive Back

After five seasons at Harvard, Bartrum transferred to UCF for his final season of college football. He's seen the field in all 10 of the Knights' games as part of its rotation at safety, though he did get to start in one. He's made 29 tackles this season, 16 of them solo, and broken up one pass.

Can he come back for another season? No.

12. DJ Bell, Defensive Back

Bell has spent his last two seasons of his college football career in Orlando, serving this season as part of the Knights' rotation at cornerback.

While injury has kept him out of action since Oct. 10 against Oklahoma State, he is trending towards returning on Friday night against Iowa State.

Can he come back for another season? No.

13. Jahleel Culbreath, Linebacker

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After four seasons with Old Dominion, Culbreath transferred to UCF for his fifth and final season of college football. He's played in all 10 of the Knights' games, starting in three of them.

Culbreath has tallied 44 total tackles this season, the third-most on the team. He has also recorded 27 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries, the latter of which is tied for the most on the team alongside Jeffson Lafontant.

Can he come back for another season? No.

14. Caleb Flagg, Defensive Back

UCF is Flagg's third stop of his college football career after a pair of seasons each at Houston Christian and Missouri.

Flagg has played in all 10 games this season for the Knights as a safety, and started in two of them following Henderson's injury. He's recorded 28 tackles, 19 of them solo, and a tackle for a loss.

Can he come back for another season? No.

15. Brad Gurley, Defensive Tackle

After four seasons with Eastern Kentucky, Gurley transferred to UCF for his fifth and final season of college football.

While serving as a backup defensive tackle to the primary rotation of four players, Gurley still saw the field in all 10 of the Knights' games this season, recording 14 tackles, seven of them solo, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Can he come back for another season? No.

16. Ken Talley, EDGE

UCF marked Talley's fourth and final stop of his college football career and the first team in which he earned a starting role, doing so in nine of the Knights' 10 games. He's recorded 23 tackles, nine of which were solo, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Can he come back for another season? No.

17. Horace Lockett, Defensive Tackle

After a brief stay in the transfer portal over the offseason, Lockett returned to Orlando for a second season and the fifth one of his career.

Lockett has recorded a career-high 33 tackles, 10 of them solo, this season. He's also tallied three tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Last weekend, he was sidelined for the Knights' game against Arizona State due to an injury he sustained on game day, and has been designated questionable for Friday's game against Iowa State.

Can he come back for another season? No.

18. Tyler Gibson, Offensive Lineman

Gibson transferred to UCF for his final season of his college football career from Charlotte. He has played in five games so far this season due to injury.

Can he come back for another season? No.

19. Josh Schell, Defensive Tackle

Schell transferred to UCF over the offseason for his final college football season after stops at Grand Valley State (Division III) and Tennessee. He made five tackles, one of which was solo and assisted in a tackle for loss and a sack in the Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman.

While he has not recorded any statistics over the next nine games, he has seen the field in all of them.

Can he come back for another season? No.

20. Nicholas Antoine, Defensive Back

While Antoine was honored during last season's Senior Knight festivities, the Daytona Beach native ended up returning for a fifth and final season in 2026. He is one of three players on the roster who have played all five of their seasons of college football in Orlando alongside defensive back Demari Henderson and tight end Thomas Wadsworth.

Antoine has played in all 10 games this season for the Knights so far, though he has not recorded a tackle.

Can he come back for another season? No.

21. Dominick Campbell, Offensive Lineman

A former basketball player at Howard, Campbell transferred to UCF before for his final two seasons of collegiate athletics eligibility. He has not seen game action since arriving in Orlando.

Can he come back for another season? No.

22. Anthony Coaxum, Defensive End

After his redhsirt junior season at West Virginia Wesleyan (Division II), Coaxum walked on with the Knights for the 2025 season. He's so far played in just one game per season since his arrival in Orlando and made his only career Division I tackles in UCF's season-opener against Bethune-Cookman.

Can he come back for another season? No.

23. Quentin Hatch, EDGE

After transferring in from Lake Erie College prior to the 2023 season, Hatch has spent the rest of his college football career as a Knight. He's played in five games over his three seasons in Orlando and made three tackles this season, one of which was solo, all during UCF's season-opener against Bethune-Cookman.

Can he come back for another season? No.

24. Ethan Higgins, Offensive Lineman

Higgins walked on to the Knights' roster before the 2023 season and has stayed in Orlando ever since, one of three players that joined the program in that season that has stayed for their entire careers alongside offensive lineman Matthew Prigmore and nickelback Braeden Marshall. He's seen the field three times during his career, twice in 2025 and once this season.

Can he come back for another season? Yes.

25. Matthew Prigmore, Offensive Lineman

After walking on to the Knights' roster before the 2023 season, Prigmore has spent all four of his seasons of college football with the Knights. He's seen the field twice during his career, once in 2024 and another time in 2025. He is one of three Knights that joined the team in 2023 to have spent their entire college football careers in Orlando alongside Higgins and Marshall.

Can he come back for another season? Yes.

26. Thomas Wadsworth, Tight End

One of three Knights on this season's roster that have played all five seasons of their college football career with UCF, Wadsworth has seen the field in five games so far this season. After working with the scout team in 2023 and 2024, he made his only three receptions of his career for 27 yards in 2025.

Can he come back for another season? No.

27. Notable Exclusions

With the exception of Cole Kozlowski, every following player is a true senior that has the opportunity to play in the 2027 season thanks to the NCAA's new five-for-five eligiblity model. However, just like the list above, this list is also subject to change:

- Dylan Wade, Tight End

- Cole Kozlowski, Linebacker

- Braeden Marshall, Defensive Back

- Antione Jackson, Defensive Back

- Duane Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver

- Lewis Carter, Linebacker

- RJ Jackson Jr., Defensive Tackle

- Owen Spell, Offensive Tackle

- Keyone Jenkins, Quarterback

- Josh Derry, Wide Receiver

- Tackett Curtis, Linebacker

- Donteye Drew, Defensive Tackle