Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 88 days to go, let's meet UCF wide receiver Chase Hinshaw:

1. Who is Chase Hinshaw?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 175 pounds

Hometown: Lake Mary, Florida

High School: Lake Mary High School

The last name Hinshaw is a familiar one to longtime UCF fans. Back in the early 90s, Darin Hinshaw set a new program record with 9,000 career passing yards, a mark that Daunte Culpepper ended up surpassing just a few years later. He went on to become a coach and had multiple stints at UCF, including as its offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2024.

Later in the decade, Darin's younger brother, Tyson, joined the program as a wide receiver from 1998 to 2000, finishing his career with over 1,000 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns in 2000. Both of his sons, Chase and Carson, ended up following in his footsteps.

As for Chase himself, he made one of the highlight plays of the team's final spring practice session with a diving grab in the end zone.

2. What did he do last season?

Hinshaw redshirted his true freshman season in 2025, though he did see the field in one game against North Carolina A&T. Other than that, he mainly worked with the scout team.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Wide Receivers coach Sean Beckton said he could put both Chase and his brother, Carson, on the field today and they would know exactly what to do.

However, given the presence of experienced receivers like Josh Derry, Waden Charles, Duane Thomas Jr. and Jonathan Bibbs, it is not looking likely that Hinshaw is going to get many opportunities in 2026, barring the injury bug striking players above him on the depth chart.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins