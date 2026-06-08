Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 87 Brooks Hall

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 88 days to go, let's meet UCF tight end Brooks Hall:

1. Who is Brooks Hall?

BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Brooks Hall has Flipped his Commitment from South Dakota to UCF, he tells me for @rivals

⁰The 6’5 225 TE from Platte City, MO had been Committed to the Coyotes since June⁰⁰“Go Knights charge on ⚔️”⁰⁰https://t.co/FXPOcSJ6pH pic.twitter.com/WKz2tmu7Ms — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 25, 2025

Position: Tight End

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5 / 225 pounds

Hometown: Platte City, Missouri

High School: Platte County High School

Initially committed to South Dakota, Hall flipped to UCF three days following his high school teammate, quarterback Rocco Marriott, flipping his own commitment to the Knights from James Madison.

The two best friends have known each other since they were one-year-olds, Marriott said after the Knights' final spring practice session on May 2. Now, the duo goes from high school teammates in both football and baseball in Missouri to college roommates in Orlando.

"We check up on each other; make sure we're doing all good, and, you know, I'm always here for him," Marriott said.

2. What did he do last season?

Hall and Marriott both helped lead Platte County High School to a second-straight undefeated season and Missouri Class 5A State Championship in 2025. According to his UCF Athletics profile page, Hall had tallied, at one point, 26 catches for 374 yards and seven touchdowns over that season.

Platte County coach Bill Utz said Hall was fighting through "a little case of the flu" heading into the championship game.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

As long as Dylan Wade is healthy, Hall is not going to be getting starting tight end reps right away. However, given his pre-existing relationship with Marriott, the duo do have the opportunity to develop alongside each other and bring their high school rapport at the collegiate level.

"Yeah, he's a dog," Marriott said. "He's gonna be physical. He's gonna go up and get the ball at high point and smoothest route runner that I've seen as a tight end."

UCF tight ends coach Cooper Bassett said Hall "has come along great," following a spring practice session on April 14 and had put on 15 to 20 pounds since he'd arrived on campus. Marriott also mentioned his friend bulking up, saying Hall is "gonna put on some weight and keep getting stronger."

The results of that conditioning are going to help determine if he can contend for not just the backup tight end job in 2026, but also to be the heir-apparent for the position going forward. Hall is in for stiff competition for the job with players like Caden Piening, Grayson Brousseau and Dylan Burk all having multiple years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

While Marriott's position in the quarterback room is independent from Hall's position in the tight end room, it is still worth keeping an eye on in 2026, as the more successful Marriott is, the likelier the possibility of his best friend Hall being right there with him becomes.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins