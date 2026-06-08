Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 87 Brooks Hall
In this story:
Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!
In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.
So, with 88 days to go, let's meet UCF tight end Brooks Hall:
1. Who is Brooks Hall?
Position: Tight End
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5 / 225 pounds
Hometown: Platte City, Missouri
High School: Platte County High School
Initially committed to South Dakota, Hall flipped to UCF three days following his high school teammate, quarterback Rocco Marriott, flipping his own commitment to the Knights from James Madison.
The two best friends have known each other since they were one-year-olds, Marriott said after the Knights' final spring practice session on May 2. Now, the duo goes from high school teammates in both football and baseball in Missouri to college roommates in Orlando.
"We check up on each other; make sure we're doing all good, and, you know, I'm always here for him," Marriott said.
2. What did he do last season?
Hall and Marriott both helped lead Platte County High School to a second-straight undefeated season and Missouri Class 5A State Championship in 2025. According to his UCF Athletics profile page, Hall had tallied, at one point, 26 catches for 374 yards and seven touchdowns over that season.
Platte County coach Bill Utz said Hall was fighting through "a little case of the flu" heading into the championship game.
3. What role is he going to have in 2026?
As long as Dylan Wade is healthy, Hall is not going to be getting starting tight end reps right away. However, given his pre-existing relationship with Marriott, the duo do have the opportunity to develop alongside each other and bring their high school rapport at the collegiate level.
"Yeah, he's a dog," Marriott said. "He's gonna be physical. He's gonna go up and get the ball at high point and smoothest route runner that I've seen as a tight end."
UCF tight ends coach Cooper Bassett said Hall "has come along great," following a spring practice session on April 14 and had put on 15 to 20 pounds since he'd arrived on campus. Marriott also mentioned his friend bulking up, saying Hall is "gonna put on some weight and keep getting stronger."
The results of that conditioning are going to help determine if he can contend for not just the backup tight end job in 2026, but also to be the heir-apparent for the position going forward. Hall is in for stiff competition for the job with players like Caden Piening, Grayson Brousseau and Dylan Burk all having multiple years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
While Marriott's position in the quarterback room is independent from Hall's position in the tight end room, it is still worth keeping an eye on in 2026, as the more successful Marriott is, the likelier the possibility of his best friend Hall being right there with him becomes.
Catch up on the rest of the list below:
No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner