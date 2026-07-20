Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 45 Quentin Hatch

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 45 days to go, let's meet UCF EDGE Quentin Hatch:

1. Who is Quentin Hatch?

Position: EDGE

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1 / 225 pounds

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

High School: West Orange High School

After graduating from West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Hatch began his college football career at the Division II level at Lake Erie College in Ohio. After a season there in which he did not see the field, he transferred back to his hometown school.

Last summer, Hatch worked as a summer intern for the Greater Orlando Sports Commission while he pursued a degree in interdisciplinary studies. In fact, Hatch received his diploma for that degree back in May.

2. What did he do last season?

Hatch did not see the field in 2025 despite appearing in two games in 2024.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Considering Hatch's lack of in-game experience since his arrival in Orlando, plus being in a position room featuring the likes of Isaiah Nixon, Sincere Edwards, Bruno Dall and Ken Talley, the odds of him appearing in many games this season look fairly small. However, given that only five of UCF's nine EDGEs have suited up for more college football games in their careers than Hatch, 2026 might be the best chance of his career to potentially earn some playing time should the injury bug strike. He would just have to compete with the young EDGEs: Alhassan Iddrissu, L A Jessie Harrold and Patrick Ryan.

However, even if Hatch does not end up getting such an opportunity, an appearance or two this season is still not out of the question. Senior Knight against Iowa State or the Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman would be the most likely games he could see a few snaps, given his lack of on-field experience and it being his senior season. He also is no stranger to playing garbage time snaps, like when he came in during UCF's blowout of Arizona back in 2024.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell