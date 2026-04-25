Three Reasons Why Malachi Lawrence's Departure Won't Hurt UCF as Much as You Think

With his selection at No. 23 overall in the NFL Draft, EDGE Malachi Lawrence is set to be out of a UCF uniform for the first time since 2020.

While his absence might be felt in the locker room and by fans on an individual level, it does not necessarily mean it is going to be a detriment to the team.

Here are three reasons why Lawrence's departure is not as bad for the Knights as one might think:

1. There is an Heir Apparent for EDGE room Player Leader

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs as UCF Knights edge Isaiah Nixon (6) attempts to tackle him in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 11, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence said during his introductory press conference with the Cowboys that he felt like every team asked him during the draft process why he stayed at UCF for all five of his seasons in college football.

While Lawrence's leadership presence was certainly felt, his departure does not mean that the EDGE room is going to be entirely filled with transfers. Isaiah Nixon, hailing from St. Petersburg, has also been with the Knights his entire UCF career.

While Nixon has yet to record a start since his arrival in Orlando in 2023, he did come off the bench in a double-digit number of games these past two seasons. It’s just that during that time, he had not only Lawrence ahead of him on the depth chart, but also another NFL Draft hopeful in Nyjalik Kelly, something EDGE coach Mike Dawson pointed out following a UCF practice on April 21.

"He's going to be a guy that's going to be really fun to watch this year," Dawson said of Nixon.

2. There is Still an All-Conference Player at EDGE

University of Akron defensive lineman Bruno Dall (41) sacks Duquesne quarterbackTyler Riddle (2) during the first half at InfoCision Stadium in Akron on Sept. 20, 2025. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence capped off his UCF career with a season that earned him a First-team All-Big 12 honor. While such production may be going to the NFL, there is still going to be a player who earned an all-conference honor playing at EDGE next season.

Hailing from Germany, Bruno Dall was named Third-team All-MAC last season after recording 44 tackles, 8.5 of them for a loss, four sacks, an interception, six pass breakups and a forced fumble for Akron last season. Dawson called him “gigantic” and “highly intelligent.”

3. The Defensive Tackles Can Help With Passing Defense

Aug 28, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Jayden Bellamy (29) intercepts a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While Lawrence's pass rushing was his primary claim to fame, he also managed to get his hands up to break up a few passes, getting a career-high three of them in 2025, the same number as Kelly.

While that production might not be returning in 2026, there are still defensive lineman returning that can get their hands up; they are just at defensive tackle.

Despite playing in just four games last season, defensive tackle Horace Lockett broke up two passes and hurried the quarterback once on top of his three tackles for loss. Fellow defensive tackle RJ Jackson Jr. also broke up a pair of passes. Both are returning in 2026, and this does not even account for transfers in the position group.

The Knights also have one more week of spring practice, where the EDGEs and the rest of the UCF defense can adjust to life without Lawrence. Their last one, on May 2 at 10 a.m., is open to public viewing.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

How UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence Fits With The Dallas Cowboys

Projected UCF EDGE Depth Chart After Malachi Lawrence Drafted in First Round

UCF Renews Contract With Olympian