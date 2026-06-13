Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 82 days to go, let's meet UCF wide receiver Jordyn Bridgewater:

1. Who is Jordyn Bridgewater?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0 / 165 pounds

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

High School: West Orange High School

According to his UCF Athletics profile page, Jordyn Bridgewater was born in Harvey, Louisiana, which lies on the south side of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area and is less than half an hour's drive from the French Quarter. He and his family lived there until their move to Winter Garden in 2012, where he played wide receiver and cornerback for West Orange High School.

2. What did he do last season?

While Bridgewater did not tally a reception in 2025, he did get one rushing attempt against North Carolina A&T, taking it three yards. He also saw the field against West Virginia and Baylor.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

The Knights have a crowded wide receiver in 2026, from experienced transfers like Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs to returners like Duane Thomas Jr., Waden Charles and Caleb Rollerson. However, they also have a young one, with all of them, barring Thomas and Derry, still having two or more years of eligibility to go following the 2026 season.

With some of his fellow sophomores (both true and redshirt) gaining an advantage over him in terms of college football experience, Bridgewater is likely not to earn too many looks in 2026 either, unless he can impress wide receivers coach Sean Beckton and offensive coordinator Steve Cooper in fall camp. Unless he earns an opportunity due to injuries above him in the depth chart, Bridgewater looks most likely to spend 2026 vying to be the future of the wide receiver position for UCF's seasons to come.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins