Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 84 days to go, let's meet UCF tight end Thomas Wadsworth:

1. Who is Thomas Wadsworth?

Position: Tight End

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3 / 245 pounds

Hometown: Melbourne, Florida

High School: Melbourne High School

Originally joining the Knights in 2022 as a walk-on, Wadsworth is one of four redshirt seniors on the roster, all central Florida natives, who are set to spend all five seasons of their college football career in Orlando.

2. What did he do last season?

Wadsworth played in eight games for the Knights in 2025 and recorded his first collegiate reception against North Carolina A&T. He caught two more passes against Cincinnati for a grand total of 27 yards for the season.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With Dylan Wade's return to the Knights in 2026, Wadsworth's chances to earn a starting nod in his senior season look unlikely, barring an injury to Wade. However, having been with the program since he walked on to the team in 2022, his presence and leadership off the field cannot be understated.

In a tight end room whose most-experienced non-senior player is redshirt sophomore Grayson Brousseau, Wadsworth has the opportunity to help mentor the next UCF starting tight end. His influence can even go beyond his position room, considering new tight ends coach Cooper Bassett called him "a glue to the offense" and a vocal leader.

While he might not get on the field too many times, at least in a receiving capacity, the fact that Wadsworth caught three passes last season shows he could get a few looks in 2026 so he can end his college football career with a bang. The most likely chances for them would be the season-opener against Bethune-Cookman and Senior Knight against Iowa State.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins