Scott Frost Rules Out Two Quarterbacks For Rest Of Regular Season
The UCF Knights have been hard hit by the injury bug this season, particularly in the quarterback room.
Not counting a garbage-time appearance by Brock Hansel against West Virginia, the Knights have used four different quarterbacks this season, with three of them missing games at some point due to injury.
For Saturday afternoon's game against No. 6 Texas Tech, UCF only had two of those four quarterbacks available, freshman Davi Belfort and junior Tayven Jackson, who coach Scott Frost had said had a hamstring issue during pregame warmups before the Houston game last week.
As for senior Cam Fancher and junior Jacurri Brown, both were ruled out earlier in the week, and according to Frost's postgame press conference, they are to remain sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.
"I think they're both going to be unavailable," Frost said. "I think we're going to get through with what we had today."
What the Knights had on Saturday in Lubbock was a rotation between Jackson and Belfort, with the freshman handling running plays while Jackson, despite being hindered, passed. The junior ended up completing 27 of his 33 passes for an 82 percent completion percentage, Jackson's highest of the season, with one touchdown and one interception.
"He made a couple tough plays today where he scrambled around and made a play, ran and got us some yards," Frost said after the game. "That's what I really want to see from him, and thought he did a decent job of that against some really good pass rushers and a good defense.
Meanwhile, Belfort never threw a pass, but did run the ball twice for four net yards.
"Number one, Davi deserves a chance to play," Frost said. "Number two, we're down to two quarterbacks, and we're trying to finish the season with a quarterback ready to play. You know, that's going to limit what we can call a little bit, trying to run Tayven."
Jackson's rushing game against the Red Raiders led to a net loss of six yards on seven carries, though that comes courtesy of Texas Tech landing four sacks on him.
The Knights are back in the Acrisure Bounce House for one last time on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. for their senior day matchup against Oklahoma State.
