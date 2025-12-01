Scott Frost Comments On The End Of His First Season Back
Back when he was an assistant coach and single, UCF Knights coach Scott Frost said he played "a little" of the video game Call of Duty, since his players were playing it.
While not a gamer, Frost said he used it for a metaphor earlier in the week.
"When you get on the game late, and all you have is the starter gun and everybody else has suppressors and advanced weaponry, you don't even want to play because you don't feel like you're armed enough, and you just get destroyed to some degree," Frost said.
The Knights found themselves getting destroyed on Saturday afternoon, despite getting off to a 14-0 start, by No. 11 BYU, 41-21, bringing Frost's first season back to Orlando to a close at 5-7 (2-7 Big 12), without a bowl game.
Frost said it was the best the Knights have played on the road this season, but it was not enough for the likes of the No. 11 team in the nation, armed with the Big 12's leading rusher.
"We're just not a complete enough team yet to make the plays we need to make against a really good team," Frost said. "Hopefully we'll get there."
Despite the season and the college football careers of their seniors getting cut short, Frost said it was "all good emotions" in the away team locker room of LaVell Edwards Stadium.
"It's been an interesting year with a lot of new players, and some things have happened in the program that were unfortunate, some other things that happened that were inevitable, but... told the seniors I love 'em; would do anything for them," Frost said. "I hope they're the springboard and building blocks of a program that's going to only get better and hopefully do some good things down the road."
With the season now over, Frost can turn his attention to assembling his team for the 2026 season, starting with retaining the players he currently has. He said that there are players on the team the program is "excited to build around," and he thinks they feel the same way.
"I hope we've created a good enough environment in our building that kids like being in that we have a lot of kids that want to stay," Frost said.
As far as his next recruiting class, Frost officially begins locking it in with the early signing day period from Dec. 3-5.
"I'm excited to level up and go back at it next year with a lot of the guys that are capable of being really good players in this league and try to add to it," Frost said.
