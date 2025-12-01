Walk-On Running Back Scores First Collegiate Touchdowns
UCF Knights running back Agyeman Addae got the opportunity to showcase other aspects of his game Saturday afternoon against No. 11 BYU.
The freshman walk-on already had a few chances to run with the ball this season, particularly two weeks ago against Texas Tech when starting running back Myles Montgomery was out with an injury. Montgomery returned the following week against Oklahoma State, so in both that game and the BYU game, Addae did not get a single carry.
Instead, Addae got the chance to showcase his receiving abilities. While the Miami native did catch two passes for eight yards in Lubbock, it was the main aspect of his performance in Provo. He ended up with the most receptions on the team that day, catching the ball five times on six targets, and took them for 62 yards; only wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. had more.
"When you get in there, like, I don't really feel too much pressure, just play how I normally play and, you know, get it done," Addae said after the game.
However, his numbers were boosted somewhat due to a pair of passes thrown his way during the Knights' final drive, in which they were down, 41-21, with less than a minute left in the game. Quarterback Davi Belfort threw Addae's way twice, both of which he caught for a combined 18 yards. Even disregarding that, though, he still caught three of his four targets from starting quarterback Tayven Jackson for 44 yards.
"It means everything to be a contributor," Addae said. "You know, I want to help the team win, just like all of us, and to be able to go out there and help the team and do what I can. I mean, it's everything."
Plus, he also got his first collegiate career touchdowns. The first was a 20-yard pass from Jackson that got the Knights out to their 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Addae got to return the favor later in the game, finding Jackson on a four-yard touchdown pass, the first of his collegiate career, touchdown or otherwise. He said the play was "really fun," and it took him back to his youth football days when he played "a little bit of quarterback." Thanks to that score, he ended up wrapping his season with both a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown, but no rushing touchdown.
"We were kind of teasing him all week about that play because it was a little bit sketchy, but I mean, it was good to see that," Montgomery said.
Montgomery has been vocal in his support of Addae, whom he and the team call "AG," even saying on Nov. 17 that the walk-on was better than he was as a freshman.
"I told him on the sideline, 'I'm your biggest hater, but I'm your biggest fan,' man," Montgomery said. "I'm gonna be with him forever. If he has any questions, then ask me, man. I love, AG."
Addae, for his part, said he wants to "live up to the hype" that Montgomery had as a leader, so he could lead just as well, if not better than him.
"Learning from Myles and [running back Jaden Nixon], like those are my older brothers, you know," Addae said. "So, being able to take what I've learned from them throughout this journey, my freshman year, it's definitely been special and there are definitely things that I will take that I've learned from both of them and carry on into my future."
Catch up on more UCF news below:
Scott Frost Comments On The End Of His First Season Back
UCF Running Back Says Goodbye To College Football