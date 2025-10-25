What Games Should UCF Fans Watch In Week Nine?
The UCF Knights may be on their second bye week of the season, but that does not mean Knights fans don't have anything to watch on Saturday.
Here are three games UCF fans can check out:
1. Baylor vs. No. 21 Cincinnati
Time: 4 p.m.
TV/Streaming: ESPN 2
The Knights return from their bye week next weekend as they travel to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor on Nov. 1. For now, however, the Bears hit the road to face No. 21 Cincinnati. So, for any UCF fans who wish to scout out for next weekend, this is the opportunity to do so.
It's a matchup between two of the highest-powered offenses in the Big 12, both coming in the conference's top four. However, Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson, the conference's current leader in passing yards per game, must contend with the conference's fifth-best defense. Cincinnati gave up 12.5 points per game less on average than Baylor, which ranks 15th out of 16 teams in points allowed per game.
The Bearcats are one of two Big 12 teams that remain unbeaten in conference play, with one of those wins coming against UCF, 20-11, on Oct. 11.
2. Houston vs. No. 24 Arizona State
Time: 8 p.m.
TV/Streaming: ESPN 2
Fresh off its upset of Texas Tech, No. 24 Arizona State has its sights set on another top Big 12 program in Houston.
The Cougars' only loss of this season so far came at the hands of the Red Raiders, 35-11. They are set to face the Knights for the Space Game on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman might get involved in both the run and passing attacks, but he only averages about the same number of passes per game as UCF's Tayven Jackson.
Meanwhile, Sun Devil quarterback Sam Leavitt is without his go-to wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson, for this game, as he was ruled out in the team's initial player availability report on Wednesday. Arizona State must also contend with a Cougar defense that ranks sixth in the Big 12 in sacks, while the Sun Devils themselves lead the conference in sacks allowed.
3. Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan
Time: 12 p.m.
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Former UCF quarterback Parker Navarro's senior season with Ohio continues on Saturday as the Bobcats travel to Ypsilanti, Michigan, to face Eastern Michigan.
Navarro ranks fourth in the MAC with a 210.1 passing yards per game average. Though he must face the MAC's leading passer in Eagles quarterback Noah Kim.
